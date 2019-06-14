Conservative destroys Trump for saying he ‘loves his country’ — with a barrage of examples of how he has betrayed it

Following Donald Trump’s rambling call-in to Fox & Friends on Friday morning, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin focused like a laser on the president’s professed love for America, telling the conservative hosts, “I don’t think anybody would present me with anything [damaging foreign intelligence] because they know how much I love the country.”

In one concise word in her Washington Post column, Rubin offered up a sarcastic: “Please.”

“His walk-back was so incoherent and lacking in self-awareness as to be laughable, if it were not all so terribly frightful,” she wrote before enumerating Trump’s self-dealing while ostensibly acting in the country’s best interests.

“He loves America so much that he’d lie about doing a real estate deal during the campaign,” she scoffed. “He loves it so much that he encouraged Russia to release Clinton emails and proclaimed his love for the Russian cutout WikiLeaks. He loves it so much that he wouldn’t dissolve his businesses or stop taking foreign monies. He loves it so much that he never expressed outrage that former members of his campaign committed felonies.”

According to the conservative Rubin, Trump attempted some damage control because someone at the White House convinced him that “his stated intention to break the law and renunciation of his oath to defend the Constitution would be a problem.”

That, she explained, led to his “Fox & Friends” interview which she stated was so much “gobbledygook.”

Rubin then lashed into Republicans who have remained silent — and likely will stay that way about Trump’s “appalling comments.”

“First, legions of Trump loyalists were willing to defend his original statements, statements so awful that even Trump now has walked them back. These hapless lackeys reveal daily how little moral or intellectual integrity they possess,” she wrote. “Second, you can see why Trump would never testify under oath to Robert S. Mueller III. Trump doesn’t know what is incriminating and what is not, who lies to cover up his own egregious remarks and who, in any case, is practically indecipherable.”

According to Rubin, those same defenders will one day see Trump is only in it for Trump.

“As is often the case, Trump’s defenders wind up getting their legs cut out from under them when Trump finally does an about-face. They, like Trump, are without shame,” she concluded.

