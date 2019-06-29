Cory Booker dropped some profanity in bold defense of Kamala Harris against racist smear by Donald Trump, Jr
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) did not mince words when defending Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Saturday.
Booker noted that Donald Trump, Jr. had pushed a racist smear of Harris in a since-deleted tweet.
“Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, shared another person’s tweet during the Democratic debate this week that falsely claimed Senator Kamala Harris was not black enough to be discussing the plight of black Americans. He later deleted it,” The New York Times tweeted.
Booker retweeted the message, adding his own thoughts.
“Kamala Harris doesn’t have sh*t to prove,” Booker declared.
.@KamalaHarris doesn't have shit to prove. https://t.co/OQm8wVub7W
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 29, 2019
