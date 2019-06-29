Quantcast
Connect with us

Cory Booker dropped some profanity in bold defense of Kamala Harris against racist smear by Donald Trump, Jr

Published

31 mins ago

on

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) did not mince words when defending Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Saturday.

Booker noted that Donald Trump, Jr. had pushed a racist smear of Harris in a since-deleted tweet.

“Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, shared another person’s tweet during the Democratic debate this week that falsely claimed Senator Kamala Harris was not black enough to be discussing the plight of black Americans. He later deleted it,” The New York Times tweeted.

Booker retweeted the message, adding his own thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kamala Harris doesn’t have sh*t to prove,” Booker declared.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Cory Booker dropped some profanity in bold defense of Kamala Harris against racist smear by Donald Trump, Jr

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 29, 2019

By

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) did not mince words when defending Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Saturday.

Booker noted that Donald Trump, Jr. had pushed a racist smear of Harris in a since-deleted tweet.

"Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, shared another person’s tweet during the Democratic debate this week that falsely claimed Senator Kamala Harris was not black enough to be discussing the plight of black Americans. He later deleted it," The New York Times tweeted.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans elect ex-Freedom Caucus Trump supporter to lead state party after felony stalking scandal

Published

57 mins ago

on

June 29, 2019

By

Republicans have elected a former Tea Party congressman to lead a troubled state party after the previous chair's stalking scandal.

By a narrow, 2-vote margin, the Idaho Republican Party on Saturday elected former Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID) to chair the organization, the Post Register reports.

The preceding elected chairman, Jonathan Parker, stepped down in February, citing his commitment to his wife.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trophy hunters have shipped 300,000 ‘grisly souvenirs’ around the world: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 29, 2019

By

The practice of trophy hunting by the rich drew fresh scrutiny after a new report detailed the extent that animals are shipped around the world after being killed.

The report, by the Born Free Foundation, was released to mark the fourth anniversary of the killing of Cecil the lion in Zimbabwe by American dentist Walter Palmer.

"Trophy hunters have shipped grisly souvenirs of 300,000 threatened wild animals around the world in the past decade," the Mirror reported Saturday. "The sickening trade in items such as skulls, horns and tusks includes 40,000 from African elephants, 14,000 from lions and 8,000 from leopards."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]