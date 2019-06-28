Trump Jr and an army of suspicious social media accounts target Kamala Harris with a racist smear
President Donald Trump sarcastically asked Vladimir Putin not to meddle in the 2020 election — hours after his son helped amplify an attack on Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) that was pushed by suspicious bot accounts.
Shortly after Harris dealt former Vice President Joe Biden a devastating blow by questioning his commitment to racial justice, Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a post questioning the California Democrat’s own racial credentials.
The president’s son later deleted his post, but not after an army of sketchy-looking Twitter accounts began pushing the same theme just minutes later.
A lot of suspect accounts are pushing the “Kamala Harris is not Black” narrative tonight. It’s everywhere and it has all the signs of being a coordinated/artificial operation. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/DTeB2qWJnm
— Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) June 28, 2019
That message was further amplified by Katrina Pierson, the president’s former campaign spokeswoman.
Kamala Harris is going to get a stern talking to after the debate. Can’t play the race card without going all the way…Obama did choose Biden &none one yelled foul! Obama is actually African American – Kamala Harris is not. Who is best to speak for the AA Community? #DemDebate2
— Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) June 28, 2019
