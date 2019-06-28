Quantcast
Trump Jr and an army of suspicious social media accounts target Kamala Harris with a racist smear

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump sarcastically asked Vladimir Putin not to meddle in the 2020 election — hours after his son helped amplify an attack on Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) that was pushed by suspicious bot accounts.

Shortly after Harris dealt former Vice President Joe Biden a devastating blow by questioning his commitment to racial justice, Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a post questioning the California Democrat’s own racial credentials.

The president’s son later deleted his post, but not after an army of sketchy-looking Twitter accounts began pushing the same theme just minutes later.

That message was further amplified by Katrina Pierson, the president’s former campaign spokeswoman.

