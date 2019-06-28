Cory Booker rips Joe Biden for ‘hoodie’ comment as veep backlash continues

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) criticized former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday for using racially-insensitive language the day after segregation became a topic in the 2020 presidential debate.

“We’ve got to recognize that kid wearing a hoodie may very well be the next poet laureate and not a gangbanger,” Biden said in Chicago on Friday.

“This isn’t about a hoodie,” Booker explained to Biden on Twitter. “It’s about a culture that sees a problem with a kid wearing a hoodie in the first place.”

“Our nominee needs to have the language to talk about race in a far more constructive way,” Booker declared.

