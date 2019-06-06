‘Coward’ Trump slammed by Princeton professor for attacking Mueller on day honoring veterans
After a brief moment when Trump managed to keep it together enough to deliver a speech honoring D-Day, he quickly reverted to form when he attacked former special counsel Robert Mueller as having made a “fool” of himself in the Russia investigation.
Speaking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on “Deadline: White House,” Princeton African-American studies professor Eddie Glaude sharply criticized the president for his non-sequitur attack on Mueller, who is himself a decorated Vietnam veteran.
“The one thing we do know is that President Trump lacks the capacity to exhibit solemnity in a number of different occasions, in a number of different ways,” said Glaude. “The second thing I would say is that he doesn’t have a visceral knowledge of how to behave under such circumstances, because he’s a draft dodger. This is a guy who refused to serve. He didn’t refuse to serve out of a principle, because of a principle reason for resisting Vietnam. He had bone spurs. He resisted because he was a coward.”
“And so the idea that he could then pass judgment against Robert Mueller, whatever you think about it, makes no sense to me,” said Glaude. “It is actually — it reveals how he stands in contradiction at every turn.”
Watch below:
Professor Eddie Glaude, “This is a guy who refused to serve. He didn’t refuse to serve out of a principle, because of a principle reason for resisting Vietnam. He had bone spurs. He resisted because he was a coward.” pic.twitter.com/HcJdxqfY9n
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 6, 2019
Texas Republican says women who have abortions to should ‘absolutely’ be punished as murderers
Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX) told reproductive rights activists that women should "absolutely" face punishment for self-managed abortions.
The video, originally uploaded on May 30 by Reproaction and picked up by the Dallas Morning News, shows Wright, who represents Arlington, saying that "as far as I'm concerned, it's murder" and saying that women should "absolutely" be punished for having abortions. At that point, Wright's chief of staff Micah Cavanaugh stepped in and ended the exchange.
Top Democrat sparks outrage by turning down the easiest route to get Trump’s taxes
The New York legislature passed a bill last month that would make President Donald Trump’s state tax returns available to the House Ways and Means Committee upon request, but the committee’s Democratic chairman Richard Neal has reportedly made clear that he has no plans to ask for the documents.
According to Bloomberg, Neal fears that attempting to obtain the president’s state tax returns “would bolster Trump administration arguments that Congress is on a political fishing expedition.”
Former GOP congressman slams Republicans as political ‘Munchkins’ bowing to ‘overweight loudmouth’ Trump
On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," former Rep. Tom Coleman (R-MO) slammed his former colleagues for their continued subservience to President Donald Trump's every whim, and compared them to Munchkins from The Wizard of Oz.
"They've lost their way. And they never find their way back," Coleman told Ari Melber. "And I doubt if they stand up to Trump. If this is settled, it's going to be settled in the back rooms of the Capitol or offsite at the White House somewhere. And it just won’t happen."
"However, I have thought long and hard about what’s wrong with Republicans," said Coleman. "And I kind of think they’re like the Munchkins in the land of Oz. They’re really afraid of the wizard until they drew back the curtain and found out it was just a guy with a microphone. And I think we have a lot of that going on here."