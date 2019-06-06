‘Coward’ Trump slammed by Princeton professor for attacking Mueller on day honoring veterans

After a brief moment when Trump managed to keep it together enough to deliver a speech honoring D-Day, he quickly reverted to form when he attacked former special counsel Robert Mueller as having made a “fool” of himself in the Russia investigation.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on “Deadline: White House,” Princeton African-American studies professor Eddie Glaude sharply criticized the president for his non-sequitur attack on Mueller, who is himself a decorated Vietnam veteran.

“The one thing we do know is that President Trump lacks the capacity to exhibit solemnity in a number of different occasions, in a number of different ways,” said Glaude. “The second thing I would say is that he doesn’t have a visceral knowledge of how to behave under such circumstances, because he’s a draft dodger. This is a guy who refused to serve. He didn’t refuse to serve out of a principle, because of a principle reason for resisting Vietnam. He had bone spurs. He resisted because he was a coward.”

“And so the idea that he could then pass judgment against Robert Mueller, whatever you think about it, makes no sense to me,” said Glaude. “It is actually — it reveals how he stands in contradiction at every turn.”

