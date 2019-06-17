Quantcast
Connect with us

Dallas gunman posted ominous Facebook warning before opening fire outside federal building

Published

3 mins ago

on

A Texas man was shot and killed after he opened fire with a military-style rifle at a federal building.

FBI agents identified the gunman as 22-year-old Brian Isaack Clyde shortly after he was killed by law enforcement officers outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas, reported The Dallas Morning News.

Clyde was pronounced dead at the scene, but no other injuries were reported.

It’s not clear why Clyde fired gunshots outside the government building.

Morning News photographer Tom Fox witnessed the shooting and took photos as Clyde fired his rifle across a parking lot toward him and some bystanders.

Clyde posted a cryptic video last week on his Facebook page that showed him holding up a rifle and warning of some unspecified action.

“I don’t know how much longer I have, but a f*cking storm is coming,” he said, reaching for a rifle that appears similar to one used in the shooting. “However, not without defense. I’m f*cking ready, let’s do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His Facebook page featured numerous posts of guns, ammunition and other weapons, such as a sword, and indicated he was a U.S. Army infantry veteran and fan of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Clyde wore what appeared to be a bulletproof vest and other tactical gear as he carried out the shooting.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dallas gunman posted ominous Facebook warning before opening fire outside federal building

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

A Texas man was shot and killed after he opened fire with a military-style rife at a federal building.

FBI agents identified the gunman as 22-year-old Brian Isaack Clyde shortly after he was killed by law enforcement officers outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas, reported The Dallas Morning News.

Clyde was pronounced dead at the scene, but no other injuries were reported.

It's not clear why Clyde fired gunshots outside the government building.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida GOP official under fire for jokes about running over anti-Trump protesters

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

Republican Brevard County commissioner Bryan Lober is coming under heavy criticism after making Facebook posts that joked about running over people protesting against President Donald Trump.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Lober recently responded to a Facebook post made on the "Political Voice of Brevard County" Facebook page about planned protests against Trump ahead of his 2020 campaign kickoff.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s golf courses fired these five undocumented workers — now they have a plan to spoil his 2020 launch

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

Five undocumented immigrants who worked for President Donald Trump's golf courses for years are planning to crash his big 2020 campaign kickoff rally in Florida on Tuesday.

The New York Daily News reports that the former Trump workers plan on going to his rally to highlight his "cruelty and hypocrisy" for welcoming undocumented immigrants to work at his clubs until they became a political inconvenience.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link