‘Deeply stupid’ Fox News analyst Brit Hume gets pounded for comparing ex-Trump aide Carter Page to MLK

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume compared former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. — and was swiftly set straight.

The conservative broadcaster linked to a Wall Street Journal column by William McGurn, who compared FBI surveillance of Page to recently revealed secret recordings of King made by federal agents under former FBI director J. Edgar Hoover.

But McGurn and Hume agreed there was little substantial difference between the two cases.

“The only difference is the media called the King surveillance ‘spying,’ and get the vapors when that word is used about Carter Page surveillance,” Hume tweeted.

But legal experts and others smacked down Hume’s claim as ridiculous.

Here’s how House Democrats can cripple Trump — without Mueller’s help

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

In a column for the Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin complimented House Democrats for their plan to hold hearings on Robert Mueller's report on the campaign and administration of Donald Trump -- and suggested they can do additional damage to the president's reputation without the former special counsel..

Rubin interviewed former prosecutor Mimi Rocah, who said she saw the hearings as a good first step to educate the public about what the Mueller report actually says.

Trump gloated about John McCain’s cancer and cruelly mocked Meghan for crying: Michael Wolff

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

In the latest tell-all book about the Trump presidency, "Siege: Trump Under Fire," journalist Michael Wolff claims that Donald Trump leveled mean insults at everyone in his vicinity -- including supporters.

The Daily Mail reports that the book includes incidents in which Trump meanly mocked prominent figures, including Meghan McCain, around her father's death.

"When she hears my name she always looks like she's going to cry. Like her father," Trump allegedly said. He also made fun of her weight, nicknaming her "donut."

Paul Manafort to be held in solitary confinement in notoriously violent Rikers jail

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's former campaign advisor, Paul Manafort, is likely to end up in Rikers Island, the notorious New York City jail, reports the New York Times.

Manafort has been serving his seven-and-a-half year long prison sentence in Pennsylvania. However, he was also indicted on mortgage fraud charges by the Manhattan district attorney. Those charges ensure he'll still spend time in prison even if he's pardoned on federal charges by Donald Trump.

While the 70-year-old awaits arraignment on those charges, he'll likely be housed in Rikers, the Times notes.

