‘DeepNude’ app to ‘undress’ women shut down after furor
The creators of an application allowing users to virtually “undress” women using artificial intelligence have shut it down after a social media uproar over its potential for abuse.
The creators of “DeepNude” said the software was launched several months ago for “entertainment” and that they “greatly underestimated” demand for the app.
“We never thought it would be viral and (that) we would not be able to control the traffic,” the DeepNude creators, who listed their location as Estonia, said on Twitter.
“Despite the safety measures adopted (watermarks), if 500,000 people use it, the probability that people will misuse it is too high. We don’t want to make money this way.”
Articles in The Washington Post, Vice and other media showed how the app could be used to take a photo of a clothed woman and transform that into a nude image, sparking outrage and renewed debate over nonconsensual pornography.
“This is a horrifically destructive invention and we hope to see you soon suffer consequences for your actions,” tweeted the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative, a group that seeks protection against nonconsenual and “revenge” porn.
Mary Anne Franks, a law professor and president of the CCRI, tweeted later, “It’s good that it’s been shut down, but this reasoning makes no sense. The app’s INTENDED USE was to indulge the predatory and grotesque sexual fantasies of pathetic men.”
DeepNude offered a free version of the application as well as a paid version, and was the latest in a trend of “deepfake” technology that can be used to deceive or manipulate.
Although the app was shut down, critics expressed concern that some versions of the software remained available and would be abused.
“The #Deepnude app is out there now and will be used, despite the creator taking it off the market. If only there were a way to disable all the versions out there,” CCRI tweeted.
Neither researchers nor the media can put down the world’s most mysterious book – and it’s a problem for science
Unless you’re an expert in medieval language, you’d probably have a hard time understanding a book from the era. But one text has even the world’s leading experts in the field stumped. The Voynich Manuscript is a famous handwritten medieval text a couple of hundred pages long, all of which are as yet indecipherable.
The manuscript’s meaning started off as a genuine puzzle – and one that attracted the world’s best codebreakers. Codes are vital for the military and for commerce, so cracking a new type would have been a big deal.
‘We are in a mess’: Karl Rove admits the GOP is only Trump’s personality cult right now
Karl Rove, best known for his work as former President George W. Bush's top political strategist, made a surprising admission this week about the state of the Republican Party.
The Atlantic's Conor Friedersdorf reports that Rove and National Review editor Rich Lowry recently had a panel discussion about the future of the Republican Party in which Rove acknowledged that President Donald Trump has taken total hold of the party's identity.
"He has an enormously strong hold on the rank and file of the Republican Party," he said. "It’s very high and it's durable... He's our leader now, and if people attack him, we rally to him. The average Republican says that he's my guy."
2020 Election
US politicos woo Latino voters, often with grating Spanish
The Democratic presidential hopefuls in Miami this week talked tax rates and immigration in Spanish while across town Republicans touted their "Latinos for Trump" campaign.
These carefully calibrated overtures underscored the importance of Latin voters in the race for the White House -- even if the language skills on display raised eyebrows at times."The future of the United States is directly linked to the future of Latinos," Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, told Politico this week.
The Peruvian-American executive added that "any candidate to reach the White House is going to have to speak to the Latino community."