Dem debate audience goes wild over Elizabeth Warren’s plan to ‘deal with’ Mitch McConnell
Sen. Elizebeth Warren (D-MA) revealed at Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate that she has a plan to “deal with” obstruction from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) if she becomes president.
At the first Democratic debate of the 2020 election cycle, host Chuck Todd asked Warren about what he called “the Mitch McConnell thing.”
“You have a lot of ambitious plans,” Todd said. “Do you have a plan to deal with Mitch McConnell? If you don’t beat him in the Senate and he is still the Senate majority leader, it’s plausible you can be president with a Republican Senate.”
“Do you have a plan to deal with Mitch McConnell?” Todd asked.
“I do,” Warren said, pausing to allow applause to subside. “Here’s how I see this happening. Sure, I want to see us get a Democratic majority in the Senate.”
“But short of a Democratic majority, you better understand the fight still goes,” she added. “It starts in the White House and it means that everyone we energize in 2020 stays on the frontlines come January 2021. We have to push from the outside and have leadership from the inside and make this Congress reflect the will of the people.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Activism
Dem debate audience goes wild over Elizabeth Warren’s plan to ‘deal with’ Mitch McConnell
Sen. Elizebeth Warren (D-MA) revealed at Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate that she has a plan to "deal with" obstruction from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) if she becomes president.
At the first Democratic debate of the 2020 election cycle, host Chuck Todd asked Warren about what he called "the Mitch McConnell thing."
"You have a lot of ambitious plans," Todd said. "Do you have a plan to deal with Mitch McConnell? If you don’t beat him in the Senate and he is still the Senate majority leader, it’s plausible you can be president with a Republican Senate."
Activism
9/11 first responder busts Trump for lying about helping them: ‘There’s no meeting’
Appearing in CNN's New Day, two New York City first responders trashed Congress for its foot-dragging over providing funding to help those afflicted by illnesses directly related from the 9/11 attack.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, 9/11 first responder John Feal first took shots at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before getting around to recent comments made by President Donald Trump where he claimed he was having a meeting with representatives of the firefighters and police this week.
In an interview with NBC's Chuck Todd, the president noted the work being done by former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart to help get legislation pushed through, and said that he is taking a personal interest in the 9/11 victims' plight.
2020 Election
Trump has a 2020 election ‘challenge’ as suburban voters and wealthy donors flee him: Vanity Fair reporter
During an MSNBC panel discussion on Donald Trump's re-election hopes in 2020, a reporter for Vanity Fair said the president's chances may be narrowing due to changes from the 2016 election that led to his surprising win.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Gabriel Sherman said Trump has solidified his base, but that independents are fleeing. Add to that, rich benefactors who have been big supporters of the GOP are backing off.
"Here's the thing," Sherman began. "Clearly the people that are loyal to Trump, we saw this just last week when he was in Orlando for his kickoff rally, everyone reported it was a rehash of all of the 2016 campaign catch words and slogans."