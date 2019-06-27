Democrats engaged in ‘open warfare’ and ‘public name-calling’ over providing border funding for Trump
Competing factions with the Democratic Party openly fought each other over a bill funding President Donald Trump’s border crackdown.
On one side are members of the House Progressive Caucus who faced off against the conservative members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, the Blue Dogs and the New Democrats Caucus.
“Democrats broke into open warfare Thursday over Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s surrender to the Senate’s emergency border aid package, with the caucus’s long-simmering divide between progressives and centrists playing out in dramatic fashion on the House floor,” Politico reported. “Some lawmakers even resorted to public name-calling, with progressive leader Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) accusing moderate Democrats of favoring child abuse — an exchange on Twitter that prompted a pair of freshmen centrists to confront him directly on the floor, with other lawmakers looking on in shock.”
Speaker Nancy Pelosi was heavily criticized for caving on the issue after a promise from Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was slammed from throwing House Democrats “under the bus.”
The co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus led the charge.
Since when did the Problem Solvers Caucus become the Child Abuse Caucus? Wouldn't they want to at least fight against contractors who run deplorable facilities? Kids are the only ones who could lose today.
— Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) June 27, 2019
Saikat Chakrabarti, the chief of staff for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also took on House conservative Democrats.
Can we stop calling the Blue Dog Caucus "fiscally conservative but socially liberal?" I missed the part of fiscal conservativeness or social liberalness that includes wasting $4.5 billion of taxpayer money to put kids in concentration camps.
— Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) June 27, 2019
Chakrabarti reportedly went further in a since-deleted tweet.
Whoa. @AOC’s chief just deleted this. pic.twitter.com/xRJphPAkwb
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 27, 2019
“More than 90 Democrats voted against the Senate bill, including members of leadership like Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) and David Cicilline (D-RI) — a sign of the deep discontent simmering within the caucus,” Politico noted. “In a shocking move, Pelosi’s entire team of negotiators on the border aid bill, including House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-NY) and Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA) and Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) also voted no.”
“I think the Problem Solvers Caucus is emerging to be this tea party within our own Democratic Party,” Ocasio-Cortez told Politico. “I find their tactics to be extremely concerning. It’s horrifying. It’s horrifying.”
Dems ‘will crawl over broken glass’ in 2020 to ‘kick Trump’s ample backside’: GOP strategist
On Thursday, ahead of the second round of Democratic presidential debates, MSNBC contributor and GOP strategist Rick Wilson warned Democrats not to fogus too much on their policy proposals to the exclusion of President Donald Trump — because hatred of Trump is a massive driver of voter enthusiasm.
"The Democratic base in 2018 showed us one thing: they will crawl over broken glass to support people who vote against Donald Trump," said Wilson. "2020 is a referendum on Trump. That's what this election is. It's a referendum on Trump. You can either beat Trump or not. If you're the guy that gets on the stage and proves the Democratic base that you can kick Trump's ample backside, you're going to be in a much better position than if you have a 7,000 page policy document about, you know, whatever the most-woke set of proposals are."
‘Hell No’: Ocasio-Cortez denounces Pelosi-approved vote on McConnell’s border bill
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the progressive Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday who immediately pushed back after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a decision to vote on a border funding package approved by the Senate—controlled by Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell—that includes none of the suggested provisions designed to end the separation of families and the abusive treatment of immigrant children.
"History will not look fondly on this moment." —Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)"Under no circumstances should the House vote for a McConnell-only bill w/ no negotiation with Democrats," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted after the vote was announced.
2020 Election
Why are Democrats afraid to end private health insurance?
Voters from both sides of the aisle are starting to support the idea of national health insurance, or Medicare for all, but just two of the ten candidates on stage for the first Democratic debate—Bill de Blasio and Elizabeth Warren—were willing to say they’d abolish private insurance. Another candidate, Beto O’Rourke, had previously expressed support for national health insurance, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., had been a co-sponsor of a Medicare for all bill. The rest were firmly against it.