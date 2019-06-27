Democrats engaged in ‘open warfare’ and ‘public name-calling’ over providing border funding for Trump

Competing factions with the Democratic Party openly fought each other over a bill funding President Donald Trump’s border crackdown.

On one side are members of the House Progressive Caucus who faced off against the conservative members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, the Blue Dogs and the New Democrats Caucus.

“Democrats broke into open warfare Thursday over Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s surrender to the Senate’s emergency border aid package, with the caucus’s long-simmering divide between progressives and centrists playing out in dramatic fashion on the House floor,” Politico reported. “Some lawmakers even resorted to public name-calling, with progressive leader Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) accusing moderate Democrats of favoring child abuse — an exchange on Twitter that prompted a pair of freshmen centrists to confront him directly on the floor, with other lawmakers looking on in shock.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was heavily criticized for caving on the issue after a promise from Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was slammed from throwing House Democrats “under the bus.”

The co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus led the charge.

Since when did the Problem Solvers Caucus become the Child Abuse Caucus? Wouldn't they want to at least fight against contractors who run deplorable facilities? Kids are the only ones who could lose today. — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) June 27, 2019

Saikat Chakrabarti, the chief of staff for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also took on House conservative Democrats.

Can we stop calling the Blue Dog Caucus "fiscally conservative but socially liberal?" I missed the part of fiscal conservativeness or social liberalness that includes wasting $4.5 billion of taxpayer money to put kids in concentration camps. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) June 27, 2019

Chakrabarti reportedly went further in a since-deleted tweet.

“More than 90 Democrats voted against the Senate bill, including members of leadership like Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) and David Cicilline (D-RI) — a sign of the deep discontent simmering within the caucus,” Politico noted. “In a shocking move, Pelosi’s entire team of negotiators on the border aid bill, including House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-NY) and Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA) and Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) also voted no.”

“I think the Problem Solvers Caucus is emerging to be this tea party within our own Democratic Party,” Ocasio-Cortez told Politico. “I find their tactics to be extremely concerning. It’s horrifying. It’s horrifying.”