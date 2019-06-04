Don Trump Jr greeted with scorn and ridicule after posting photo of himself on UK trip: ‘You shouldn’t be there’

Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo of himself outside Buckingham Palace — and other social media users asked what he was even doing there.

The president’s adult children joined him and first lady Melania Trump, as well as some White House staffers, on a state visit to the United Kingdom, where they met Queen Elizabeth II and prime minister Theresa May.

Buckingham Palace… an incredible experience with Her Majesty The Queen. Truly unforgettable. 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇺🇸🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/g1zgp90kg5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 4, 2019

But their presence on the trip raised many questions, especially after the president’s eldest son — who helps run the family business while Trump serves in the White House — posted a photo of himself after meeting the queen.

The White House hasn't really offered an explanation for why the president's adult children who don't work in the administration are on this state visit. https://t.co/U3goSqUQy3 — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) June 4, 2019

You shouldn’t be there. You’re not part of the administration! — Jen Stanley (Fecitt) (@JFecitt) June 4, 2019

who's paying for you to be there????????? — Rob (@Snipper_13) June 4, 2019

Independent businessman running the trump organization. Sure. — Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders, etc. (@misctx) June 4, 2019

1. Why is he there?

2. Are American taxpayers paying for this? — Christine Dominicci (@Christi83114515) June 4, 2019

If it’s what you say, I love it! — Hi Res Elf (@hireself69) June 4, 2019

Why are you there, sir? — Sam Litzinger (@SamLitzinger) June 4, 2019

Again, how do you and your family not have a good tailor? It’s remarkable and I’m baffled by this. — TODD 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 (@ToddSayland) June 4, 2019

You'll soon be forgotten, permanently forgotten! Enjoy your "unforgettable experience". — Cala (@cala08) June 4, 2019

I really hope the Queen can forget your dreadful visit 🤪 — Melissa Eyerman (@assilem51) June 4, 2019

Gross — SecretAsiant (@DarnitJanet) June 4, 2019

Standing totally normal. A Trump tradition. — Grudge (@grudging1) June 4, 2019

Truly regrettable. — Kaluš (@fitserbmomma) June 4, 2019

You might want to visit the Tower of London to, y’know, get a feel for that kind of place.

Also, lawyer up, Sluggo. https://t.co/63f3TLdV0x — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 4, 2019