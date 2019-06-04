Quantcast
Don Trump Jr greeted with scorn and ridicule after posting photo of himself on UK trip: ‘You shouldn’t be there’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo of himself outside Buckingham Palace — and other social media users asked what he was even doing there.

The president’s adult children joined him and first lady Melania Trump, as well as some White House staffers, on a state visit to the United Kingdom, where they met Queen Elizabeth II and prime minister Theresa May.

But their presence on the trip raised many questions, especially after the president’s eldest son — who helps run the family business while Trump serves in the White House — posted a photo of himself after meeting the queen.

‘Angry political toady’ Franklin Graham is an ‘abomination’ to Christianity: Former Bush speechwriter

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

Conservative columnist Michael Gerson, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, has taken a hammer to the Rev. Franklin Graham's call for Christians to pray for President Donald Trump to defeat his political enemies.

Writing in the Washington Post, Gerson said that Graham has completely warped and twisted Christian teachings and filtered them through the very narrow lens of personal politics.

Ocasio-Cortez warns lobbyist-backed Democrats they ‘will lose the presidency to Trump’

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been blunt in her assessment of Rep. John Delaney, D-Md.: If the Democratic presidential candidate is not going to support Medicare for All, he needs to "please sashay away."

Ocasio-Cortez sent this message to Delaney after the Maryland congressman was booed by crowds at the California Democratic Convention for saying that Medicare for All is "actually not good policy," according to The Hill. More specifically, Delaney told the audience that "Medicare for All may sound good, but it's actually not good policy nor is it good politics."

‘Deeply stupid’ Fox News analyst Brit Hume gets pounded for comparing ex-Trump aide Carter Page to MLK

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume compared former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. -- and was swiftly set straight.

The conservative broadcaster linked to a Wall Street Journal column by William McGurn, who compared FBI surveillance of Page to recently revealed secret recordings of King made by federal agents under former FBI director J. Edgar Hoover.

But McGurn and Hume agreed there was little substantial difference between the two cases.

