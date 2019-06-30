‘Dumbest of all Trump children’ Don Jr. clobbered for trying to lie about his birther attack on Kamala Harris

An MSNBC panel had nothing but derision for Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday afternoon, following a week when he helped promote a birther conspiracy tweet against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and then deleted the offensive tweet while his spokesperson tried to blow it off as a misunderstanding.

Appearing with host Alex Witt, TV One commentator Roland Martin blasted Donald Trump’s eldest son by labeling him as the “dumbest” of all the president’s kids.

“Don Jr.’s spokesman said that Don’s tweet was simply asking him if it was true that Kamala Harris was half-Indian because it is not something he had ever heard before,” host Witt asked before adding, “Once he saw folks were misconstruing the intent he quickly deleted it — what do you make of this?”

“Donald Trump Jr. is Fredo, ” Martin replied referencing the weak and ineffective son of Don Corleone in The Godfather. “And he clearly can’t read a bio. He is probably the dumbest of all the Trump children.”

“But here is the real issue here: the attacks on Senator Kamala Harris blackness really started the moment she announced,” Martin continued before also calling out African-Americans who bought into the attack.

“I understand that folks are talking about Donald Trump Jr. retweeting this, but really you’ve got some asinine black folks out there who are the ones who are questioning her blackness and they are shameful and they are despicable and they should be called out at every turn,” he exclaimed.

Watch below: