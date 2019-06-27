E. Jean Carroll’s allegations fit a ‘pattern’ in how other accusers say Trump attacked them: Boston Globe columnist

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s accusation that President Donald Trump forced himself on her in a department store in the 1990s is corroborated by friends who say she confided in them at the time. But that is not the only reason to take the allegation seriously.

As Boston Globe columnist Michael Cohen pointed out on Thursday, Carroll is in fact one of several women who independently described Trump using a similar method of attack in similar circumstances:

Earlier this week I read E. Jean Carroll's story about being sexually assaulted by Donald Trump – and I noticed something about her allegations. They are very familiar … — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) June 27, 2019

Here's Natasha Stoynoff discussing the allegation that Trump attacked her in 2005: https://t.co/pnXW4JlsFt pic.twitter.com/DrkYgcL8DL — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) June 27, 2019

Note the similarities. In all three stories Trump waits to get alone with Carroll, Stoynoff and Harth. In all three, without warning, he pins them against a wall. In all three he forcibly tries to kiss them. Carroll & Harth both report that Trump tries to pull down their dresses. — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) June 27, 2019

Of course, as we know, on the Access Hollywood tape he boasted of grabbing women by the “pussy” — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) June 27, 2019

What’s evident is a pattern of behavior by Trump – repeated incidents of attacking women, pinning them against a wall, using his body to constrain them and then trying to kiss them. There is also a pattern of trying to insert his hand or penis in their vaginas against their will — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) June 27, 2019

