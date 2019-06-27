LISTEN: Accuser’s friend describes Trump rape allegations revealed to her decades ago by E Jean Carroll
On Thursday morning, CNN played clips from a New York Times podcast interview with one of the friends of E. Jean Carroll, the author who recently accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in a department store dressing room over 20 years ago.
In the interview, writer and journalist Lisa Birnbach told Sara Murray that at first she was confused by what Carroll was telling her, not realizing it was rape.
“I spoke to both of these women before they were ready to come out publicly and now sharing these accounts, they’re letting their names be used and Lisa had this very interesting account because she was the first person Carroll told,” Murray explained. “She’s a writer, author, a journalist. and you hear her talk about this moment stuck in E. Jean Carroll’s mind. In her mind, she’s like, ‘You were just raped. you need to go to the police.’ Here’s what she told her friend.”
In the audio, Birnbach is heard explaining that she told Carroll, “Honestly, you did say he put his penis in me and I said — my face just did it — ‘What? He raped you?’ And you said (mumbles) ‘He kept pulling down, he pulled my down my tights. He pulled down my tights.'”
Here are eight key moments from the first Democratic debate
On Wednesday night, the 2020 Democratic primaries finally got underway in earnest as 10 of the 20 candidates who had met the party’s eligibility criteria took to the stage in Miami for the first of two nights of debating.
Through a random draw, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was alone among the top candidates in early polling on night one. She squared off against former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, New Jersey Sen Cory Booker, Julián Castro–Obama’s former HUD Secretary–Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Morning Joe urges Democratic debaters to destroy Trump: ‘They don’t need to play fair!’
During a panel discussion on Wednesday night's first round of Democratic debaters, "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough urged the potential candidates participating in the second round to spend more time going after Donald Trump than each other.
While the panel discussed a possible battle between Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden, host Scarborough said the candidates need to focus on the one person who needs to be defeated in 2020.
Defending Biden over accusations that he is too touchy-feely, Scarborough asked rhetorically if that was a wise way to go about picking a candidate, "I do wonder if that's because we are in the age of Trump now and Democratic voters are going, 'Wait a second, we're going to disqualify one of ours?'"