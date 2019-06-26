Elijah Cummings shames Republicans for shrugging off Trump’s lawlessness: ‘We don’t teach our children to lie!’

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) on Wednesday delivered a scathing rebuke to Republican lawmakers who are shrugging off the lawlessness of President Donald Trump and his administration.

During a hearing in which United States Special Counsel Henry Kerner reiterated his finding that Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway repeatedly broke the law by violating the Hatch Act, Cummings shamed GOP lawmakers who defended Conway’s actions and suggested that breaking the law isn’t a big deal.

“It concerns me that we’ve gotten so far from the basic principles of obedience to the law,” he said.

“Will the chairman yield?” asked Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), whom Cummings had earlier shut down for interrupting Kerner’s testimony.

“No I will not yield!” he shot back. “I mean, we’ve gotten to a point where it seems like it’s normal, it’s okay. Well it’s not okay! We do not teach our children to lie! We do not teach them to disobey the law!”

Watch the video below.