Elijah Cummings shames Republicans for shrugging off Trump’s lawlessness: ‘We don’t teach our children to lie!’
House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) on Wednesday delivered a scathing rebuke to Republican lawmakers who are shrugging off the lawlessness of President Donald Trump and his administration.
During a hearing in which United States Special Counsel Henry Kerner reiterated his finding that Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway repeatedly broke the law by violating the Hatch Act, Cummings shamed GOP lawmakers who defended Conway’s actions and suggested that breaking the law isn’t a big deal.
“It concerns me that we’ve gotten so far from the basic principles of obedience to the law,” he said.
“Will the chairman yield?” asked Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), whom Cummings had earlier shut down for interrupting Kerner’s testimony.
“No I will not yield!” he shot back. “I mean, we’ve gotten to a point where it seems like it’s normal, it’s okay. Well it’s not okay! We do not teach our children to lie! We do not teach them to disobey the law!”
Trump issues veiled threat to Jerry Falwell Jr: ‘I could tell you stories’
President Donald Trump issued what sounded like a veiled threat to Jerry Falwell Jr. during a speech to an evangelical audience.
The president spoke Wednesday at the Faith and Freedom Coalition 2019 Road to Majority Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., where he thanked Falwell -- who has been implicated a racy photo scandal involving his wife, a pool boy and Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen.
"Jerry Falwell is a friend of mine, and he was with me right from the beginning, and he's so happy about it," Trump said, smiling and pausing a bit. "I could tell you stories. He said that he was so honored to be there. He understood from the beginning what was going on."
Eric Trump offers a totally bogus reason for why he was spit on in a restaurant
Eric Trump says he was spit on by an employee at Aviary, a high-end Chicago cocktail bar, on Tuesday night. The employee was briefly taken into Secret Service custody and then released.
In an interview with Breitbart News, Trump said it was “a purely disgusting act by someone who clearly has emotional problems.”
Google employees push San Francisco’s Pride Parade to exclude tech giant to protest hate speech online
Nearly 100 Google employees asked the organizer's of the San Francisco Pride parade to ban the tech giant over its handling of hate speech online.
An online petition asked that Google be excluded from this weekend's event and removed as a sponsor of the parade, and employees sent a letter to event organizers explaining their frustration, reported Bloomberg.
“Whenever we press for change, we are told only that the company will ‘take a hard look at these policies,’” employees told the parade's board of directors. “But we are never given a commitment to improve, and when we ask when these improvements will be made, we are always told to be patient. We are told to wait."