Eric Trump and Don Jr. enjoy Irish pub crawl during taxpayer-funded visit: ‘Just trying to have a good time’
President Donald Trump’s adult sons enjoyed an Irish pub the night before marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day at a ceremony in Normandy.
Eric and Donald Trump Jr. poured pints of Guinness — with a higher head-to-ale ratio than is commonly accepted — and posed for selfies with cheering crowds at pubs in Doonberg, where their father owns a golf course, reported the Daily Mail.
“Everywhere we look all we see is American flags with Irish flags, that’s a beautiful thing,” Eric Trump said. “It’s so nice to see, so thank you.”
The pair visited five pubs in an hour, shortly after 10 p.m. local time.
Donald Trump Jr. asked the crowd if they loved his father, and was met with loud cheers.
“This is a lot better than New York City,” he said.
A BBC reporter managed to get in a question to Eric Trump outside one pub, asking if his trip was a good use of taxpayer money.
“We’re just trying to have a good time,” Eric Trump said, before posing for another selfie and ducking into Madigan’s pub.
So I got to ask @EricTrump a question as the Trumps did a pub crawl thru Doonbeg – is his trip a good use of US taxpayer money? ‘We’re just trying to have a good time’ the answer, poses for selfies, refuses to answer further & ducks into Madigans pub surrounded by fans &security
— Nuala McGovern (@BBCNuala) June 5, 2019
After a U.S. consulate in Benghazi was attacked and four Americans were murdered in 2012, the Republican-led House of Representatives ordered eight congressional investigations, including a special select committee whose two-year, $7 million probe lasted longer than the main Watergate investigation. But after four American soldiers were ambushed and killed in neighboring Niger five years later, House Republicans opened no such investigations. Nearly two years after the attack, the Pentagon has quietly closed its probe into the incident and declined to discipline any military commanders who ordered the troops into a danger zone with no plan and no backup.
