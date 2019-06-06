Eric Trump and Don Jr. enjoy Irish pub crawl during taxpayer-funded visit: ‘Just trying to have a good time’

President Donald Trump’s adult sons enjoyed an Irish pub the night before marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day at a ceremony in Normandy.

Eric and Donald Trump Jr. poured pints of Guinness — with a higher head-to-ale ratio than is commonly accepted — and posed for selfies with cheering crowds at pubs in Doonberg, where their father owns a golf course, reported the Daily Mail.

“Everywhere we look all we see is American flags with Irish flags, that’s a beautiful thing,” Eric Trump said. “It’s so nice to see, so thank you.”

The pair visited five pubs in an hour, shortly after 10 p.m. local time.

Donald Trump Jr. asked the crowd if they loved his father, and was met with loud cheers.

“This is a lot better than New York City,” he said.

A BBC reporter managed to get in a question to Eric Trump outside one pub, asking if his trip was a good use of taxpayer money.

“We’re just trying to have a good time,” Eric Trump said, before posing for another selfie and ducking into Madigan’s pub.