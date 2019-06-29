Eric Trump claims his dad ‘has done everything he said he was going to do’ — despite Mexico not paying for the wall

One of President Donald Trump’s adult children attempted to claim it was undeniable that his father had fullfilled all of his campaign promises.

Eric Funk was interviewed Saturday night by Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro.

“They know they are losing,” Trump said of his father’s critics. “They know he’s done everything he said he was going to do and so much more.”

“The one thing the media — as fake as they are and as horrible as they are the media is — the one thing that the media cannot deny is my father has done everything that he said he was going to do and much more,” he claimed.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump’s number one campaign promise was that he would build a concrete wall across the entire southern border and Mexico would pay for it. Trump has not built a wall and Mexico has been adamant that they will never pay for it.

Trump’s rallies — then as now — also prominently featured chants of “lock her up.” To date, Hillary Clinton has not been imprisoned.

He also promised a trade deal with China.

On Saturday, Trump left the G20 summit having failed to secure a trade deal as he’d promised.

Despite these facts, Trump’s re-election campaign is using the slogan, “promises made, promises kept.”

Watch: