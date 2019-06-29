Eric Trump claims his dad ‘has done everything he said he was going to do’ — despite Mexico not paying for the wall
One of President Donald Trump’s adult children attempted to claim it was undeniable that his father had fullfilled all of his campaign promises.
Eric Funk was interviewed Saturday night by Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro.
“They know they are losing,” Trump said of his father’s critics. “They know he’s done everything he said he was going to do and so much more.”
“The one thing the media — as fake as they are and as horrible as they are the media is — the one thing that the media cannot deny is my father has done everything that he said he was going to do and much more,” he claimed.
During the 2016 campaign, Trump’s number one campaign promise was that he would build a concrete wall across the entire southern border and Mexico would pay for it. Trump has not built a wall and Mexico has been adamant that they will never pay for it.
Trump’s rallies — then as now — also prominently featured chants of “lock her up.” To date, Hillary Clinton has not been imprisoned.
He also promised a trade deal with China.
On Saturday, Trump left the G20 summit having failed to secure a trade deal as he’d promised.
Despite these facts, Trump’s re-election campaign is using the slogan, “promises made, promises kept.”
Watch Jeanine Pirro lash out at Democrats for ‘pandering’ by speaking Spanish: ‘This is an English-speaking nation’
Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro bashed Democrats for speaking in Spanish during the first round of Democratic Party 2020 debates.
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro all spoke some Spanish.
This did not please Pirro.
"And it was a contest about who could speak the best Spanish," the host said.
"Now, I believe in keeping your heritage alive including my own Lebanese heritage, but I believe this is an English-speaking nation and pandering to Spanish-speaking immigrants was over the top," Pirro argued.
2020 Election
Trump has ‘major unfulfilled campaign promise’ after failing to accomplish trade deal with China: report
President Donald Trump has a problem going into the 2020 election after leaving the G20 summit without reaching a trade deal with China.
"President Donald Trump departed a gathering of world leaders Saturday without striking his long-sought trade deal with China, leaving him with a major unfulfilled campaign promise just as he revs up his reelection bid," Politico reported Saturday.
"Trump will now need to try to persuade supporters — some of whom have been hurt by rising prices due to his many trade disputes — that not accepting a bad deal with China is actually a win," the publication explained.
Breaking Banner
Chaos breaks out in Portland streets as Proud Boys battle with counter-protestors
The streets of Portland were the scene of chaos and violence on Saturday after two right-wing protests.
Online postings indicate two right-wing demonstrations are scheduled for Saturday: one involving the Proud Boys, a fraternal organization known for street fighting, and another organized by conservative activist Haley Adams and the 'HimToo Movement,'" the Oregonian reported. "Counterprotesters, including supporters of Rose City Antifa, are planning to gather in opposition."