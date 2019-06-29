Trump has ‘major unfulfilled campaign promise’ after failing to accomplish trade deal with China: report

President Donald Trump has a problem going into the 2020 election after leaving the G20 summit without reaching a trade deal with China.

“President Donald Trump departed a gathering of world leaders Saturday without striking his long-sought trade deal with China, leaving him with a major unfulfilled campaign promise just as he revs up his reelection bid,” Politico reported Saturday.

“Trump will now need to try to persuade supporters — some of whom have been hurt by rising prices due to his many trade disputes — that not accepting a bad deal with China is actually a win,” the publication explained.

Trump’s 2020 re-election slogan is, “promises made, promises kept.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump had already hit China with two rounds of tariffs after unsuccessfully pushing Beijing to change longstanding trade practices that he deems unfair. China retaliated with its own set of tariffs,” Politico reported. “Now, after more than two years of negotiations and his reelection campaign looming, Trump faces intense pressure to find a compromise before his yet-to-be-named opponent criticizes his lack of deal-making skills and his tariff threats continue to cost Americans money, including in states that helped him win in 2016.”

Read the full report.