Trump has ‘major unfulfilled campaign promise’ after failing to accomplish trade deal with China: report
President Donald Trump has a problem going into the 2020 election after leaving the G20 summit without reaching a trade deal with China.
“President Donald Trump departed a gathering of world leaders Saturday without striking his long-sought trade deal with China, leaving him with a major unfulfilled campaign promise just as he revs up his reelection bid,” Politico reported Saturday.
“Trump will now need to try to persuade supporters — some of whom have been hurt by rising prices due to his many trade disputes — that not accepting a bad deal with China is actually a win,” the publication explained.
Trump’s 2020 re-election slogan is, “promises made, promises kept.”
“Trump had already hit China with two rounds of tariffs after unsuccessfully pushing Beijing to change longstanding trade practices that he deems unfair. China retaliated with its own set of tariffs,” Politico reported. “Now, after more than two years of negotiations and his reelection campaign looming, Trump faces intense pressure to find a compromise before his yet-to-be-named opponent criticizes his lack of deal-making skills and his tariff threats continue to cost Americans money, including in states that helped him win in 2016.”
Read the full report.
2020 Election
Trump has ‘major unfulfilled campaign promise’ after failing to accomplish trade deal with China: report
President Donald Trump has a problem going into the 2020 election after leaving the G20 summit without reaching a trade deal with China.
"President Donald Trump departed a gathering of world leaders Saturday without striking his long-sought trade deal with China, leaving him with a major unfulfilled campaign promise just as he revs up his reelection bid," Politico reported Saturday.
"Trump will now need to try to persuade supporters — some of whom have been hurt by rising prices due to his many trade disputes — that not accepting a bad deal with China is actually a win," the publication explained.
2020 Election
Trump aides admit Kamala Harris ‘looked strong on stage’ at Democratic debate: report
Aides traveling in South Korea with President Donald Trump all found time to watch the Democratic Party debates -- and some are acknowledging Kamala Harris had a breakout night.
"But President Trump has been less sure-footed about how he would take on Senator Kamala Harris if she were to be his rival. And after her breakout performance in the Democratic presidential primary debate on Thursday night, Trump campaign aides and allies acknowledged that Ms. Harris, a black former prosecutor from the donor-laden state of California, could prove to be a vexing adversary," The New York Times reported.
2020 Election
Trump consultant is running a fake Joe Biden campaign website designed to mock him and divide the left: report
On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Patrick Mauldin, a Republican political consultant who helped generate social media content for President Donald Trump's campaign, has created a fake website for former Vice President Joe Biden that looks superficially like his campaign website, but is full of content mocking him, collecting his gaffes, and highlighting his previous illiberal policy positions in an apparent attempt to make him toxic in the Democratic primary.
"Biden.info" shows GIFs of Biden touching women and girls, touts his support for the Iraq war and opposition to busing, contains some of his most awkward quotes on the campaign trail, and is headlined with the message, "Uncle Joe is back and ready to take a hands-on approach to America's problems!"