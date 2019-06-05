Ex-CIA director Brennan: I wish Trump was ‘more knowledgeable of history’ and appreciated what D-Day stood for

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump joined the Queen in Britain to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy to liberate Nazi-occupied France. It was a solemn moment, but it was somewhat tainted by the fact that Trump’s “America First” rhetoric and bullying policies show little regard for the European allies the country worked with to defeat fascism.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on “Deadline: White House,” former CIA Director John Brennan remarked on this fact.

“It’s difficult to speak of the President of the United States when he’s abroad, but I think we wish we had somebody who was more knowledgeable of history, as well as more dignified, particularly on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when the transatlantic alliance demonstrated how important it is to peace and security in the area, the region, as well as around the globe,” said Brennan.

“I think that a number of signals that Mr. Trump has sent the last two-plus years has undermined the confidence our allies have in the United States, as far as being the ultimate security guarantor,” Brennan continued. “And that’s why when he talks about Brexit and other things, he doesn’t have a grasp of the implications of the United Kingdom’s divorce from the European Union, and he doesn’t understand just how important the NATO alliance is to keeping those countries, together with the United States, strong, allied, and united in the face of whatever aggression we might be facing.”

Wallace added that it does not help matters that Trump’s “isolationist rhetoric” is “putting his finger on the scale for some of the most nationalistic, xenophobic-type movements.” Brennan agreed, saying that Trump’s rhetoric could embolden dictators around the world.

“He’s again sending a very bad signal as America’s strongmen and with the America first mantra,” said Brennan. “I think he underscores the sovereignty aspects of nationalism and the importance that I think we all attach to making sure that our countries are strong and safe. But this isolationism, this nativism, this in fact tribalism that we see manifested in many of the movements around the world I think is being embedded and accelerated and emphasized by Mr. Trump.”

