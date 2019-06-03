Ex-CIA officer unleashes on Kushner for being too stupid to inform the FBI of international espionage

On Monday, former CIA-officer Phil Mudd slammed Jared Kushner after he failed to say what he would do differently if Russia contacted him again for campaign support.

Kushner, President Donald Trump’ son-in-law, and adviser blew off Russia’s influence in 2016 election.

“Again, I would get about 250 emails a day. I saw show up at 4:00. I showed up at 4:00. It’s hard to do hypotheticals, but the reality is we were not giving anything salacious,” he said in an interview with Axios.

“Were you surprised, Phil, when he didn’t say specifically when he was asked would you call the FBI if it happened again?” CNN host Wolf Blitzer asked.

“Are you kidding me? I mean we go through 2 1/2 years where his father-in-law’s administration is damaged by comments from the left and right, including conservatives, about the inappropriateness of even considering accepting dirt from people representing a foreign intelligence service,” Mudd said.

“You would think you would let your father-in-law go through that again? How about pick up the phone as director Mueller told us in the final thing he said publicly. Every American should be concerned about Russian intervention. Pick up the phone if a Russian offers dirt about your opponents. Man, I was not surprised. I almost fell down and cried,” he said.

