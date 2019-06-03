Ex-CIA officer unleashes on Kushner for being too stupid to inform the FBI of international espionage
On Monday, former CIA-officer Phil Mudd slammed Jared Kushner after he failed to say what he would do differently if Russia contacted him again for campaign support.
Kushner, President Donald Trump’ son-in-law, and adviser blew off Russia’s influence in 2016 election.
“Again, I would get about 250 emails a day. I saw show up at 4:00. I showed up at 4:00. It’s hard to do hypotheticals, but the reality is we were not giving anything salacious,” he said in an interview with Axios.
“Were you surprised, Phil, when he didn’t say specifically when he was asked would you call the FBI if it happened again?” CNN host Wolf Blitzer asked.
“Are you kidding me? I mean we go through 2 1/2 years where his father-in-law’s administration is damaged by comments from the left and right, including conservatives, about the inappropriateness of even considering accepting dirt from people representing a foreign intelligence service,” Mudd said.
“You would think you would let your father-in-law go through that again? How about pick up the phone as director Mueller told us in the final thing he said publicly. Every American should be concerned about Russian intervention. Pick up the phone if a Russian offers dirt about your opponents. Man, I was not surprised. I almost fell down and cried,” he said.
Watch below via CNN:
Jared Kushner’s ‘lie’ about not speaking to Trump about his clearance ‘will come back to haunt him’: biographer
Jared Kushner made a critical error in his weekend interview with Axios, his biographer explained on MSNBC.
Vicky Ward, author of the 2019 book Kushner, Inc: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, was interviewed by "The Beat" anchor Ari Melber on Monday.
The host played a clip of the interview where Kushner repeatedly denies have discussed his security clearance with his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.
"I have to tell you that I went back to some of my sources for Kushner, Inc. this afternoon to ask what they thought of Jared’s interview, and the line that they think will come back to haunt him is the flat-out denial about not talking to his father-in-law about the security clearance," Ward said.
Breaking Banner
‘Why does Ivanka have a maxi pad stuck to her head?’ and other hilarious quips about the Trumps’ UK visit
The citizens of London weren't excited to see American President Donald Trump Monday. Crowds of protesters have unleashed on the city, but Trump is trying to pretend that everything is going well.
Monday evening, he joined the royal family for a white-tie state-dinner where Trump and the Queen made speeches about the "special relationship" between the two countries.
But it was observers on both sides of "the pond" that couldn't help but mock the first family's desperate attempt to avoid protocol mistakes like the ones Trump made during his previous trip.
You can see the amazing graphics, videos and quips the internet devised below:
Breaking Banner
Judge rules Congress can’t sue the president for border wall in his jurisdiction
A U.S. judge has dismissed a House of Representatives suit challenging Trump's border wall.
According to Washington Post legal reporter Spencer Hsu, the judge said one chamber of Congress cannot sue the Executive branch:
"U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden wrote in 24 page opinion: "While the Constitution bestows upon Members of the House many powers, it does not grant them standing to hale the Executive Branch into court claiming a dilution of Congress’s legislative authority," he tweeted Monday with a screen capture of the court documents.