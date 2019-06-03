Jared Kushner just told Russia he’s ‘open for business’ if they want to help Trump again in 2020: CNN analyst

CNN analyst Samantha Vinograd, who served as a national security official under former President Barack Obama, hammered Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner for his disastrous interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan, and in particular flattened him for refusing to say he’d call the FBI if Russia offered to help Trump win again in 2020.

During a panel discussion led by CNN’s Kate Bolduan, Vinograd said that Kushner’s latest remarks sent a signal to other foreign countries that he would work with them if they wanted to dig up dirt on Trump’s opponents in next year’s presidential election.

“Jared Kushner just put a ‘for sale’ sign on his forehead in his interview,” she said. “He’s on television saying he may not call the FBI if a hostile foreign power contacts him! That sends a message to Russia and any foreign actor: Jared Kushner may be open for business as part of the 2020 campaign cycle.”

Vinograd then went on to say that Kushner could no longer claim to be naive and inexperienced at operating in political campaigns as he was during Trump’s 2016 run.

“As a security clearance holder, if a hostile foreign power emails you, you have to contact the FBI,” she said.

Watch the video below.