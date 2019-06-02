Ex-evangelist rains holy Hell on Franklin Graham for getting in bed with the president
Appearing On MSNBC’s “Am Joy,” a former evangelist rained holy Hell on evangelicals who still support Donald Trump despite his almost countless number of sins that they normally would abhor.
Along the way, Frank Schaeffer, who left the church and now professes to be an atheist, took a shot at diehard Trump fan Franklin Graham.
Addressing Graham’s Days of Prayer, where he is imploring followers to pray for Trump, Graham expressed disgust.
“Evangelicals who are more progressive unite in not only opposing Donald Trump but the kind of compassionate Christianity that is revolted by children in cages, by the overt racism and the call to white nationalism,” he raged. “Sadly that is not the Trump voter.”
“They have voted for a man that not only denies the basic teaches of Jesus Christ but a man who has turned their former religion into a cult,” he continued. “They no longer see President Trump as a political figure judged like other political figures. They’re doing not only days of prayer for him but saying he has been brought by God to America to save America.”
“This is a program of authentic theocracy that is far more like Trump’s friends, the Saudi Arabians than with anything traditional about American religion even back to the colony here in Massachusetts where I’m sitting,” he concluded.
Activism
Watch: Woman who ran against Matt Gaetz in 2016 charged with battery after allegedly throwing a milkshake at him
Taking a cue from protestors in the UK, a 35-year-old woman in Pensacola, FL was arrested on Saturday after allegedly throwing a milkshake at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).
In video of the incident. Gaetz can be seen exiting a town hall even at Brew Ha Ha in Florida when he appears to be struck by what police are saying was a milkshake.
The move follows similar incidents in the UK; last month, Brexit leader Nigel Farage was struck by a banana and salted caramel milkshake in Newcastle. Following the attack, Farage refused to get off a campaign bus in Rochester when protester dressed in black carried milkshakes to the event.
Kavanaugh blamed by CNN’s Toobin for Supreme Court allowing abortion restriction to stand
Responding to breaking news that the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a provision in a restrictive Indiana anti-abortion law that mandates fetal tissue must either be buried or destroyed, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin blamed newly-appoint Justice Brett Kavanaugh for a change in direction for the court.
While the court allowed a lower case ruling that banned a restriction on abortions based upon sex, race or disability of fetus, Toobin said the controversial appointment of Kavanaugh has opened the floodgates for anti-choice activists to flood the court with cases chipping away at a woman's right to choose.