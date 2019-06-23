Quantcast
Ex-RNC head drops the hammer on Republicans who claim the Bible says they don’t have to help the poor

1 hour ago

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele slammed GOP lawmakers who have attempted to use the Bible as a defense for ignoring the needs of the poor and the helpless.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, Steele said that there will be reckoning one day for the Republican Party.

“Michael, this week Donald Trump lied to my colleague who asked him about this [immigration] policy and lied that he inherited the separation policy from President Obama and that he ended it, which is just a blatant flat out lie, right?” host Reid proposed. “You have members of Congress saying the Bible doesn’t say we’re supposed to care for the poor. I mean, you actually have a sense of moral disconnections in your party that I don’t understand, and I need your help.”

“Anyone who’s quoting a Bible that says they’re not supposed to care for the poor, that should tell you everything about them and the Bible that they’re reading,” Steele began. “It’s one about consequences — there are consequences for actions, consequences for decisions. and right now we have an administration for the last two years beyond this issue, Joy, or many issues you have covered in detail on your show, there are no consequences for them.”

“So at some point we as American citizens have to help our government to account up and down the line for the decisions and actions they take,” he continued. “And we too as citizens have to account for that.”

Addressing the treatment of the children being held in detention centers, he added, “This is clearly documented abuse. It’s clearly documented mistreatment and it’s clearly documented inhumanity to fellow human beings that’s going on in these centers and we as citizens need to account for that.”

Watch below:

White House to expand ‘immunity’ claim to cover McGahn aide and keep her from answering House Dem questions

7 mins ago

June 23, 2019

According to a report at Politico, the white House is expected to block former White House counsel Don McGahn's top aide Annie Donaldson from providing information to the House Judiciary Committee.

The report states that White House lawyers plan assert its claims that former aides have “absolute immunity” from providing information to Congress about their time in the White House.

According to the report, Donaldson, who has already departed the White House, was expected to provide written answers to questions submitted by Democrats  -- but now that is on hold.

George Conway doubles down by tweeting Trump’s sexual assault history: ‘Further evidence of this president’s sociopathy’

57 mins ago

June 23, 2019

George Conway, husband to Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, on Sunday called the evidence "quite compelling" that President Donald Trump raped or sexually mistreated multiple women.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, U.S. House candidate Brianna Wu tweeted about 23 women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct.

THREAD: Here is a list of all the 22 women who have credibly accused Trump of rape and sexual misconduct. Please Retweet.

1. Jill Harth says she was groped and kissed in a bedroom at Mar-A-Lago. https://t.co/EfWBiOPFFs

