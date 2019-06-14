Ex-White House aide snaps at CNN’s Camerota after she calls out Sarah Sander’s lies
In a frequently contentious interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, former White House Communications director Anthony Scaramucci snapped at the CNN host when she pointed out exiting White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders’ history of lying and attacking the press.
Asked about the timing of Sanders’ departure, Scaramucci said the spokesperson had done her time — one year serving on then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign and two years in the White House.
“She did a great job,” Scaramucci attempted. “I know people have mixed views of her in places like this but I love her and think she did a great job and she is as an honest broker.”
“Do you think so?” Camerota challenged. “She admitted in the Mueller report that she lied.”
“It’s very tough, Alisyn,” Scaramucci parried.
“That’s not being an honest broker to me,” the CNN host shot back.
“You’re looking for purity and you are not going — ” he replied only to have Camerota cut him off with, ” I’m looking for honesty. Can’t we count on the press secretary to be honest?”
“Don’t be sanctimonious,” the ex-Trump aide snapped.
“You don’t think that the American public should count on the White House press secretary to be honest?”
“I would tell you to the best of her capability and best of her intent in each and every situation she absolutely tried to do that. Did she make mistakes? Did she say things that she wanted to course correct? No question. Tell me a person in our civilization that hasn’t had to do that in their life.”
Watch below:
CNN
Ex-White House aide snaps at CNN’s Camerota after she calls out Sarah Sander’s lies
In a frequently contentious interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota, former White House Communications director Anthony Scaramucci snapped at the CNN host when she pointed out exiting White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders' history of lying and attacking the press.
Asked about the timing of Sanders' departure, Scaramucci said the spokesperson had done her time -- one year serving on then-candidate Donald Trump's campaign and two years in the White House.
"She did a great job," Scaramucci attempted. "I know people have mixed views of her in places like this but I love her and think she did a great job and she is as an honest broker."
CNN
Kellyanne Conway could ‘take an envelope full of cash from somebody’ if she gets away with Hatch Act violations: GOP strategist
The "lawlessness" in the White House means that President Donald Trump's staff could get away with open bribes if Kellyanne Conway is not held to account for her Hatch Act violations, a Republican strategist explained on CNN.
Don Lemon interviewed Rick Wilson, the author of the bestselling book Everything Trump Touches Dies."
"In a stunning rebuke, a federal watchdog says Kellyanne Conway violated the Hatch Act multiple times and should be removed from goverment," Lemon reported.
CNN
CNN’s Don Lemon airs must-watch takedown of Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ lies to America
CNN anchor Don Lemon ripped the "anything-goes White House" during his opening on Thursday.
"Let’s face it, this is the anything-goes White House. If you had any doubt in your mind about that, the events of the past 24-hours have proved it beyond any shadow of a doubt," Lemon explained.
"And then there’s this, Sarah Sanders, quitting as White House press secretary. You might not even notice if she — if I hadn’t told you, right? Would you have noticed?" he wondered. "Because after all, today was the 94th day in a row with no press briefing. Think about that, 94 days, no press briefing."