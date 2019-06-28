Fair dinkum: Top quotes from the G20
From a stunning admission over the final communique to some slang used only in Australia, here are a few choice quotes from the opening day of the G20 summit in Osaka.
– Nobody? –
“For once, I was using this jetlag to read the communique which normally I’m not doing. I’m not the only one in this room who does not read the communique. Nobody in fact reads the communique.” (Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission).
– Habemus –
“Don’t expect white smoke here in Osaka. Smoking is forbidden everywhere here. I have no idea how you will survive, Jean-Claude!” (EU President Donald Tusk).
Tusk was talking about the nomination of a successor to the famously heavy smoking Juncker, which EU leaders are still fighting over. A white smoke signal is used by cardinals in the Sistine Chapel to show a new pope has been elected.
– Fair trade, fair dinkum –
“It’s important to note they’ve got some fair dinkum issues they are trying to sort out,” (Prime Minister Scott Morrison talking about the US-China trade war using a term that will leave many outside Australia scratching their heads.)
– It’s getting hot –
“The G20 meeting takes place in a moment of high tension, high political tension. We have global warming but we have also global political warming.” (UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres).
– High praise –
“She is a fantastic person, a fantastic woman.” (Donald Trump talking about German Chancellor Angela Merkel).
A feistier Trump had earlier lambasted Germany as “delinquent” for failing to spend enough to support the NATO alliance.
– ‘Made in the world’ –
“Today things are made neither in China, nor in the United States. They are made globally,” (French President Emmanuel Macron, who even switched into English for the final word.)
MSNBC’s Morning Joe wipes out Joe Biden: ‘One of the more disturbing performances since Reagan in 1984’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped the "disturbing" and "unprepared" performances by Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in their first Democratic presidential debate.
The two Democratic frontrunners shared the stage with eight other candidates Thursday night in Miami, and the "Morning Joe" host said they were clearly outshined.
"I have to say the frontrunner, Joe Biden -- man, he was off his game," Scarborough said. "I must say, won't make friends here, it was one of the more disturbing debate performances I have seen since Ronald Reagan's first debate in 1984."
"It was one of those moments where you're going, my god, is he going to complete his sentence?" Scarborough added. "There were times he said he was going to give us three points -- he gave us one and a half, and then did something that Joe Biden has never done, he gave back his time. 'My time is up.' No, Joe Biden doesn't do that. Joe Biden runs through stop signs."
France sinks deeper into debt
France's has slipped further into the red, the national statistics bureau said on Friday, only days after the country's public auditor warned of "worrying" debt levels.
Public debt rose to 99.6 percent of gross domestic product in the first quarter of the year, the Insee bureau said, widening the gulf between the eurozone's 60 percent of GDP debt limit and the French reality.
France is now 43.6 billion euros ($49.6 billion) deeper in hock than at the end of 2018, when the debt to GDP ratio stood at 98.4 percent.
President Emmanual Macron's government is targeting a ratio of 98.9 percent for the end of this year.
Papua New Guinea deploys army to help volcano emergency
Troops have been sent to help thousands of people displaced by a volcanic eruption on a remote archipelago in Papua New Guinea, the prime minister said Friday, as a second volcano erupted.
Lava and ash flows from Mount Ulawun -- one of the world's most hazardous volcanoes -- have subsided, but between 7,000 and 13,000 people are believed to have been displaced and a state of emergency has been declared.
"We will mobilise the military to go in and assess the situation, and we will despatch the military to assist on the ground," said Prime Minister James Marape.