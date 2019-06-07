Fed-up Jeffrey Toobin goes off on Democrats in epic rant for all-talk and no-action on Trump investigations

During a “New Day” panel discussion on possible House investigations into Donald Trump’s administration, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin railed at Democrats to stop with all the talking — and actually do their jobs.

Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, the attorney seemed to be exhausted by Democratic waffling about looking into Trump’s possible criminality and urged them to get on with it — including holding public hearings.

“I think the Democrats should stop talking about investigating and do investigating,” he said excitedly. “You know, all this talk about, should there be impeachment? Should there be oversight? They ought to hold hearings.”

“They’re holding a hearing on Monday with John Dean who, with all due respect, is a figure from the 1970s,” he continued. “You know, I don’t think Democrats are helped at all by this sort of process arguments about how we should do it or when we should do it. Hold some hearings and talk about the substance of the investigation, not this process talk — it’s June already!”

“You know, the Intelligence Committee hasn’t held any serious hearings, Oversight has held a couple — the Michael Cohen hearing was a serious, important hearing,” he added. “The Judiciary Committee hasn’t held any significant hearings about investigating the president. Do that, don’t talk about this,” he concluded.

