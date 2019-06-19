Federal Reserve chair defiant in face of Trump threats: ‘The law is clear — I have a four-year term’
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sounded a defiant note on Wednesday as he announced that there would be no further cuts to interest rates for the time being.
Even though President Donald Trump has been publicly calling for a rate cut to spur additional economic growth ahead of his reelection campaign, Powell kept interest rates at their current level and signaled that he did not foresee any interest rate cuts for the rest of the year.
Powell was asked by a reporter if he was concerned about being “demoted” by Trump in the wake of this announcement, the Federal Reserve Chairman said he wasn’t worried.
“I think the law is clear that I have a four-year term and I fully intend to serve it,” he replied.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slammed the president’s threats to the independence of America’s central bank and said that “the last thing we need is a president threatening the chairman of the Fed” to help his reelection campaign.
“This is very, very wrong,” she added.
Watch the video of Powell below.
Highlight: Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Trump’s tweets about demoting him: “I think the law is clear that I have a 4-year term, and I fully intend to serve it.” pic.twitter.com/mqfbXvxzHc
— Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 19, 2019
CNN
John Dean explains the big mistake Hope Hicks made by stonewalling Congress
Former White House counsel John Dean, a key figure in the Watergate scandal, said Wednesday on CNN that there was a serious flaw in the attempt to prevent longtime Trump confidant Hope Hicks from testifying to Congress.
White House lawyers have asserted that Hicks has absolute immunity and is not legally required to testify about her time as Trump's director of communications. Hicks testified Wednesday during a closed-door hearing before the House Judiciary Committee — where she reportedly refused to answer questions about her White House job.
"Privilege is not being asserted here. Instead, the White House says that Hicks has absolute immunity regarding the time that she spent at 1600 Pennsylvania. Does absolute immunity even exist? And if so, can you explain to me the difference between the two?" CNN host Brooke Baldwin asked Dean.
GOP gangs up on AOC: Top Republican demands Ocasio-Cortez apologize to the entire world – she refuses
The Republican machine is in fifth gear right now, speeding to attack one of their top Democratic targets: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
At issue, a video the New York Democrat recorded in which she calls the migrant detention camps on the U.S. Southern border "concentration camps."
Economist mocks GOP for trying to pin racism on Democrats — after telling a harrowing story about anti-black economic envy
Economist Julianne Malveaux explained to the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that there was a time in the United States where black Americans were actually closing the wealth gap with white Americans -- until white Americans rioted and burned their property.
During her testimony at a hearing on reparations, Malveaux recounted the horrific story of the destruction of "Black Wall Street," which was a location in Tulsa, Oklahoma that was known for its high concentration of black-owned businesses and black wealth.
The area's prosperity came to an end in 1921 when white Tulsa residents used baseless accusation of a black man sexually assaulting a white woman as a justification to chase out all black residents and set fire to their neighborhoods. Hundreds of black residents were killed in the riots and the majority fled the city.