Filmmaker John Waters and Bill Maher brutally troll Trump with epic smack-down on HBO’s ‘Real Time’

During the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s Real Time, host Bill Maher and legendary cult filmmaker John Waters mocked Donald Trump for being the “trashiest” president ever — with former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (R) joining in the attacks.

With Maher reading a viewer’s question asking if Trump was the trashiest commander-in-chief in history, Water’s sneered, “He’s the worst,” before adding, “And he looks like a white James Brown impersonator now,” to the applause of the audience.

As for Weld, who is opposing Trump’s re-election, he left no doubt about how much he despises the president.

Explaining that he would never consider endorsing Trump, he emphatically stated, “I would not support Mr. Trump under any circumstances. I love the United States too much. Anyone but Trump.”

You can watch the video below via HBO: