Quantcast
Connect with us


Filmmaker John Waters and Bill Maher brutally troll Trump with epic smack-down on HBO’s ‘Real Time’

Published

1 min ago

on

During the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s Real Time, host Bill Maher and legendary cult filmmaker John Waters mocked Donald Trump for being the “trashiest” president ever — with former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (R) joining in the attacks.

With Maher reading a viewer’s question asking if Trump was the trashiest commander-in-chief in history, Water’s sneered, “He’s the worst,” before adding, “And he looks like a white James Brown impersonator now,” to the applause of the audience.

As for Weld, who is opposing Trump’s re-election, he left no doubt about how much he despises the president.

Explaining that he would never consider endorsing Trump, he emphatically stated, “I would not support Mr. Trump under any circumstances. I love the United States too much. Anyone but Trump.”

You can watch the video below via HBO:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Virginia Beach gunman — armed with extended magazines and a suppressor — killed 12 people: report

Published

7 hours ago

on

May 31, 2019

By

A municipal employee sprayed gunfire "indiscriminately" in a government building complex on Friday in the US state of Virginia, police said, killing 12 people and wounding four in the latest mass shooting to rock the country.

The shooter was also killed after an extended gun battle with responding officers, in a scene that "best could be described as a war zone," Virginia Beach police chief James Cervera told a news conference.

The shooting happened just after 4:00 pm (2000 GMT), when the gunman entered one of the buildings at the Virginia Beach municipal complex and "immediately began to indiscriminately fire on all of the victims," Cervera said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How the sporting goods store that stopped selling AR-15s learned they can make more money by not selling any guns: report

Published

7 hours ago

on

May 31, 2019

By

One leading sporting goods retailer has been dramatically changing its business model in the wake of America's mass shooting epidemic.

Under CEO Ed Stack, Dick's Sporting Goods reacted to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting massacre by no longer selling assault-style weapons, high-capacity magazines and so-called "bump stocks."

Dicks also stopped firearms to people under the age of twenty-one.

“A number of people have said to me that this had to be a really hard decision. It was not," Stack told The Washington Post.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Trump is ‘a panicked president’ and ‘his behavior is deteriorating’: Impeachment leader Tom Steyer

Published

8 hours ago

on

May 31, 2019

By

Billionaire Tom Steyer painted a terrifying potrait of President Donald Trump during a Friday night interview on MSNBC's "The Last Word."

Guest host Ali Velschi played a recent clip on the subject from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"He knows it’s not a good idea to be impeached. Well, the silver lining for him is, then he believes that he would be exonerated by the United States Senate," Pelosi said. "And there is a school of thought that says if the Senate acquits you, why bring up charges against him in the private sector when he’s no longer president. So when we go there with our case, it’s got to be ironclad."

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 