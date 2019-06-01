Filmmaker John Waters and Bill Maher brutally troll Trump with epic smack-down on HBO’s ‘Real Time’
During the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s Real Time, host Bill Maher and legendary cult filmmaker John Waters mocked Donald Trump for being the “trashiest” president ever — with former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (R) joining in the attacks.
With Maher reading a viewer’s question asking if Trump was the trashiest commander-in-chief in history, Water’s sneered, “He’s the worst,” before adding, “And he looks like a white James Brown impersonator now,” to the applause of the audience.
As for Weld, who is opposing Trump’s re-election, he left no doubt about how much he despises the president.
Explaining that he would never consider endorsing Trump, he emphatically stated, “I would not support Mr. Trump under any circumstances. I love the United States too much. Anyone but Trump.”
You can watch the video below via HBO:
Virginia Beach gunman — armed with extended magazines and a suppressor — killed 12 people: report
A municipal employee sprayed gunfire "indiscriminately" in a government building complex on Friday in the US state of Virginia, police said, killing 12 people and wounding four in the latest mass shooting to rock the country.
The shooter was also killed after an extended gun battle with responding officers, in a scene that "best could be described as a war zone," Virginia Beach police chief James Cervera told a news conference.
The shooting happened just after 4:00 pm (2000 GMT), when the gunman entered one of the buildings at the Virginia Beach municipal complex and "immediately began to indiscriminately fire on all of the victims," Cervera said.
How the sporting goods store that stopped selling AR-15s learned they can make more money by not selling any guns: report
One leading sporting goods retailer has been dramatically changing its business model in the wake of America's mass shooting epidemic.
Under CEO Ed Stack, Dick's Sporting Goods reacted to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting massacre by no longer selling assault-style weapons, high-capacity magazines and so-called "bump stocks."
Dicks also stopped firearms to people under the age of twenty-one.
“A number of people have said to me that this had to be a really hard decision. It was not," Stack told The Washington Post.
Trump is ‘a panicked president’ and ‘his behavior is deteriorating’: Impeachment leader Tom Steyer
Billionaire Tom Steyer painted a terrifying potrait of President Donald Trump during a Friday night interview on MSNBC's "The Last Word."
Guest host Ali Velschi played a recent clip on the subject from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
"He knows it’s not a good idea to be impeached. Well, the silver lining for him is, then he believes that he would be exonerated by the United States Senate," Pelosi said. "And there is a school of thought that says if the Senate acquits you, why bring up charges against him in the private sector when he’s no longer president. So when we go there with our case, it’s got to be ironclad."