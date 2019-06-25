Quantcast
‘Finally #MuellerTime’: Internet celebrates Mueller’s upcoming public testimony on Russia investigation

On Tuesday, the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees announced that special counsel Robert Mueller will publicly testify about the Russia investigation’s findings before Congress.

Quickly, the internet reacted to the news:

While the news that Mueller will testify was broadly welcomed with enthusiasm, some people were skeptical that hearing from him would do anything to fundamentally advance the conversation:

