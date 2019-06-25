‘Finally #MuellerTime’: Internet celebrates Mueller’s upcoming public testimony on Russia investigation

On Tuesday, the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees announced that special counsel Robert Mueller will publicly testify about the Russia investigation’s findings before Congress.

Quickly, the internet reacted to the news:

I am eager to hear from Special Counsel Mueller and the American people are too. #MuellerReport https://t.co/I9bqKIMAO9 ADVERTISEMENT — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) June 26, 2019

Robert Mueller’s must be the first of many public hearings to allow the American people to understand the criminality of @realdonaldtrump. The ONLY answer is impeachment and removal. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) June 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Mueller will probably quote directly from the report for the entirety of his announced hearing on July 17th. That’s fine with me. Have him say these things on national television in his own voice and run those commercials from here to Nov, 2020. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Mueller to Testify Before House Committees pic.twitter.com/UUQZvwUKu6 — slimshadysee (@eightynines) June 26, 2019

While the news that Mueller will testify was broadly welcomed with enthusiasm, some people were skeptical that hearing from him would do anything to fundamentally advance the conversation:

ADVERTISEMENT

CONGRESS: tell us what to do

MUELLER: start impeachment

CONGRESS: got it. is that on hulu or — Matt EVERY CILLIZZA POST IS A MEDIA FAILURE Negrin (@MattNegrin) June 26, 2019

Robert Mueller will not save us. ADVERTISEMENT — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) June 26, 2019

In a way, Mueller being reluctant to testify will end up lending credibility to his testimony. Assuming he answers all the questions openly and honestly, it's better that he was subpoenaed than rhad he raced up to the hill like Comey. ADVERTISEMENT — digby (@digby56) June 26, 2019

Mueller has done an admirable job of staying out of political crossfire in order to protect the integrity of his investigation. But because his reasoning and conclusions (and facts!) have been misrepresented, he has a duty to clarify them for the American people. Glad he will. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) June 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Glad Schiff and Nadler finally subpoenaed Mueller. I hope they're prepared for, and ready to act on, the likelihood that the Justice Department (really Barr and Trump) seeks to limit Mueller's testimony, and Mueller agrees. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) June 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

all you need to know about DC is that bartenders everywhere in the city are dreaming up their mueller-themed cocktails for the day he testifies. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 26, 2019