WATCH: Five Guys customer complained employee did not answer the phone — then punched her four times
Police in Texas are searching for a man who was caught on video repeatedly punching a manager at a Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Baytown.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Justin Nobles, 39, for assault with bodily injury.
“He came into the restaurant apparently already upset claiming that he had tried to call the restaurant and nobody answered,” Baytown Police Department Lt. Steve Dorris said.
“Got into a verbal altercation with a manager and at some point during that altercation, he just became enraged, jumped over the counter and physically assaulted the manager,” he continued.
The manager was hit four times, while another employee attempted to intervene.
“I was kind of shocked, for a restaurant like that, for a customer to come in to be that upset, to jump over a counter and assault somebody, for no real reason,” Dorris said.
“Understand that if you’re calling a restaurant or a business and they don’t answer their phones, there’s probably a reason for it, because they’re dealing with other customers,” he added. “Just be patient, it’s not worth going to jail over, no matter what the circumstances are, it’s not worth going to jail.”
Watch:
‘Leader of the Free World’ spent Saturday watching TV before golfing — followed by more cable news and tweeting
President Donald Trump enjoyed a leisurely day of cable news and golf on Saturday.
As he admitted on Twitter, Trump watched MSNBC on Saturday morning.
Then, according to pool reports, Trump left the White House at 9:35 a.m. for Trump National Golf Club.
Trump did not return to the White House until approximately 4:00 p.m.
By 7:44 p.m. the commander-in-chief was tweeting about watching Fox News.
CNN
WATCH: CNN releases new Des Moines Register poll of the Iowa Caucuses
CNN released the latest findings of the renowned Des Moines Register poll of the Iowa Caucuses.
Former Vice President Joe Biden lead the pack, receiving 24 percent of the vote from likely caucus-goers.
Three candidates were bunched up for second place, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at 16 percent while Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is at 15 percent South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigeieg at 14 percent.
https://twitter.com/brianneDMR/status/1137509927596040193
Watch: