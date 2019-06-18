Former general rips ‘impulsive, badly-educated president tweeting out foreign policy’
President Donald Trump was slammed on MSNBC by a former four-star Army general for his foreign policy blunders.
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed Barry McCaffrey on “Deadline: White House” on Tuesday.
“This picture of constant gyrations around the deliberations around Iran seems to be fulfilling the old expression, ‘when America sneezes, the world catches a cold,'” Wallace noted.
“Nicolle, I’ve followed these foreign policy and national security policy issues for the better part of fifty years, you almost have to be at a loss for words for what’s going on,” McCaffrey replied.
“Probably the biggest problem is we have no structure in government left,” he explained. “The Pentagon and Homeland Security office, the White House, except for Ivanka [Trump] and Jared [Kushner] and [John] Bolton, it’s hard to know whose voice is being listened to, with an impulsive, badly-educated president tweeting out U.S. foreign policy,” he explained.
“The second problem is we lost most of our allies,” he continued. “They have no idea what we’re doing, they get publicly insulted. Even people like the Saudis and the gulf coast states and the president said in a Time magazine interview, look, we’re not worried about oil. He sort of hung out to dry, the Japanese, the gulf coast states, Europeans, who do worry about oil.”
“There’s no coherence what we’re doing, we’re operating on a whim,” McCaffrey said.
Trump’s ‘policy schizophrenia’ is why he’s been ‘checkmated’ on both Iran and North Korea: Nicolle Wallace
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace admitted being terrified by President Donald Trump's foreign policy chaos as the administration appears intent on war with Iran.
"For an administration that seems to get lost in its own fog of chaos and dysfunction that comes with everything from immigration policy to the president's internal battleground state polls, there may be no chapter quite as terrifying as watching Donald Trump march to the beat of his own drums of war with Iran, after making a series of moves seen around the world escalating with an already fraught escalation with Iran, Donald Trump now finds himself largely checkmated on two intractable fronts, Iran and North Korea," Wallace reported.
Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed a proposed Texas law banning guns in secure airport areas. Supporters say it’s still needed.
Federal law already makes it illegal for most people to possess a weapon on secure parts of an airport tarmac. The bill was aimed at also allowing local law enforcement, especially at smaller airports, to take action in the face of an emergency.
A state representative says action is still needed after Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed his bill that would have allowed local authorities to bring charges against people who carry a gun in a secure area of a Texas airport.
Federal law already makes it illegal for a person or airport employee to possess a weapon on secure parts of the airport tarmac. State Rep. Rafael Anchía, a Democrat from Dallas, wanted to give state officials the same jurisdiction as federal agents in such a case, partially so that smaller commercial airports wouldn’t have to wait for a federal agent to arrive on site in order to take action in the face of an emergency.
Judge drops the hammer on ‘possibly criminal’ Alex Jones for his unhinged rant against Sandy Hook families
A Connecticut judge this week sanctioned InfoWars host Alex Jones after he uncorked an unhinged rant against attorneys representing the families of Sandy Hook victims who are suing him for defamation.
CNN reports that Bridgeport Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis slammed Jones in court on Tuesday and called his attacks on the Sandy Hook families and their attorneys "indefensible," "unconscionable," and "possibly criminal behavior."