Former general rips ‘impulsive, badly-educated president tweeting out foreign policy’

President Donald Trump was slammed on MSNBC by a former four-star Army general for his foreign policy blunders.

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed Barry McCaffrey on “Deadline: White House” on Tuesday.

“This picture of constant gyrations around the deliberations around Iran seems to be fulfilling the old expression, ‘when America sneezes, the world catches a cold,'” Wallace noted.

“Nicolle, I’ve followed these foreign policy and national security policy issues for the better part of fifty years, you almost have to be at a loss for words for what’s going on,” McCaffrey replied.

“Probably the biggest problem is we have no structure in government left,” he explained. “The Pentagon and Homeland Security office, the White House, except for Ivanka [Trump] and Jared [Kushner] and [John] Bolton, it’s hard to know whose voice is being listened to, with an impulsive, badly-educated president tweeting out U.S. foreign policy,” he explained.

“The second problem is we lost most of our allies,” he continued. “They have no idea what we’re doing, they get publicly insulted. Even people like the Saudis and the gulf coast states and the president said in a Time magazine interview, look, we’re not worried about oil. He sort of hung out to dry, the Japanese, the gulf coast states, Europeans, who do worry about oil.”

“There’s no coherence what we’re doing, we’re operating on a whim,” McCaffrey said.

