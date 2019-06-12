Former Trump executive issues a dire warning: Trump could turn on Bill Barr at any moment
A former executive at the Trump Organization, Barbara Res, told MSNBC’s Ari Melber that
Melber played a clip of a 1992 interview in which Trump lamented that he’s “almost loyal to a fault,” which is why when someone is loyal to him he “looks on it like a great act of horror.” Res chuckled at the video clip. Over the past few years in the White House, Trump has proven that he has very little loyalty to those who were willing to give up everything for him. Michael Cohen is certainly an example of that, as is former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.
Res called it “the most nonsensical thing,” noting he says so many nonsensical things.
“He’s not loyal,” she continued. “He’s loyal when he needs you.”
She also noted that Trump would often sue people first when he heard that they were thinking of using him. He has a perception that somehow the petitioner is always the winner in civil cases. However, Melber noted that in Trump’s case that hasn’t exactly been true. In the Trump University suit, he lost $50 million.
Melber recalled that Trump is “famously hard” on his team and wondered how the president is to someone new that is fulfilling a role others seem to be unable to fill. He used Attorney General Bill Barr as his example, saying that Barr has become his “Roy Cohn,” willing to do anything and everything.
“I don’t know that he trusts them so much. I think he’s got the person that is going to run with his banner. And he gets all excited and he builds the person up,” she recalled.
She said that it depends on how the new person holds up over time whether Trump continues to like them. For now, Barr is in Trump’s good graces, but the president could turn on him at any moment. After Barr’s actions have drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle, it could mean a difficult transition for him after the White House.
Watch Res’ comments below:
CNN
Former White House official slams Trump’s flagrant lawlessness: the president loves ‘creating loopholes for himself’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," political analyst and former White House staffer David Gergen explained just how problematic it is that President Donald Trump once again embraced the idea of accepting dirt on his political opponents from a foreign geopolitical adversary.
"It seems pretty clear in that he's saying if he was Don Jr., and what Don Jr. did was totally appropriate, not to call the FBI, even though he was approached by someone saying they were representing the Russian government."
"Anybody who thought about this, the first thing they would do is call a lawyer for the organization they're working for and say, 'what is the right thing to do with this bombshell I've just received?'" said Gergen. "You know, I went through this way back when in the Carter versus Reagan race of 1980. We got a briefing book that just appeared over the transcript that belonged to the other side, and when we found out more about it, we just called the FBI, and we wanted to make sure our skirts were clean, and that's the best position you're in."
Trump ‘will put self-interest ahead of country’: Legal scholar reveals what president means by ‘the FBI is wrong’
Legal analyst and Professor Maya Wiley explained in a phone interview with MSNBC that Trump is revealing a lot about himself in this new ABC interview.
Host Ari Melber asked if it was Trump's call to overrule the FBI.
"He’s not qualified to override the FBI’s statement of law," Wiley said laughing. "He’s not an attorney. As someone who lacks foreign policy and counterintelligence experience is once again refusing to listen to his experts in government. That’s one thing and it’s bad."
Now, Trump is saying that a foreign government like Russia or China, he would accept the intelligence from them on his opponent.
Former CIA director: ‘Unfit to be president is an understatement’ for Trump
Former CIA Director John Brennan tweeted that when he hears Joe Biden say President Donald Trump is an existential threat, today's scandal is exactly what Biden means.
"This is just the latest example of what Vice President Biden meant when he said that Mr. Trump is an existential threat to our country. 'Unfit to be President' is a gross understatement. @realDonaldTrump is undeserving of any public office, and all Americans should be outraged," Brennan tweeted.
This is just the latest example of what Vice President Biden meant when he said that Mr. Trump is an existential threat to our country. “Unfit to be President” is a gross understatement. @realDonaldTrump is undeserving of any public office, and all Americans should be outraged. https://t.co/vi0gYUxi67