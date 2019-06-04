Fox & Friends complain Pete Buttigieg is a bully for calling Trump’s insults ‘mean’
The hosts of “Fox & Friends” were outraged that Pete Buttigieg called President Donald Trump’s insults “mean.”
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor and Democratic presidential candidate told a group of children in California that he disapproved of the president’s insults and name-calling, and the Fox News hosts were furious.
“Listen to what he tells the kid about a sitting president,” said co-host Brian Kilmeade, before rolling a clip of Buttigieg’s remarks.
“You can’t play his game,” Buttigieg told students in Palo Alto. “You know, he’s really mean and he likes to call people names. If we do it his way, I think we are going to lose, so we have to change the whole game.”
Co-host Steve Doocey argued that Trump’s insults have been effective, but Ainsley Earhardt complained that the mayor was a hypocrite.
“Is he not going to do what the president is doing by doing what the president is doing by calling him names,” she said.
Kilmeade agreed she’d made a good point.
“I’ll call him mean to the child who was told not to be mean,” Kilmeade said.
Kilmeade went on to celebrate the mocking nicknames Trump has bestowed on his rivals and opponents, and then free-associated from Joe Biden to food.
“The president has ‘sleepy Joe,’ and remember sloppy Joe?” he said. “He is not sloppy but they are good — sloppy joe’s.”
Earhardt agreed:”I haven’t had one of those in a long time,” she said. “Makes me hungry.”
Neoliberalism is dead — but the neoliberal elite still haven’t gotten the memo
The evidence keeps piling up. Neoliberalism is dead.
Just look at the record. Trump—a cross between a carney barker and a conman—beat a neoliberal in 2016. Right-wing populists have scored big in Austria, Italy, Britain, and Brazil since then. Just recently, Australia’s right-of-center Labor coalition won their election. And in the European Union’s latest contest, Greens won big while right-wing parties made gains in some areas. All these victories came at the expense of neoliberal centrists.
Bottom line: Across the world, people are finally wising up to the fact that neoliberalism has failed them economically, politically, and environmentally. In fact, the climate crisis—an existential threat to human civilization—is a direct result of the global neoliberal juggernaut that has swept the developed world. So are the record levels of income and wealth disparity, and the subversion of democracy by a powerful oligarchy—particularly in the US.
Endangered farm state GOP senator snaps at Trump for ignoring her advice on tariffs: ‘I’m not pleased’
President Donald Trump's relentless drive to punish other countries with tariffs is being openly panned by members of his own party who say he refuses to listen to advice -- which is putting their own seats in jeopardy.
In an interview with Politico, Republican Sen. Joni Ernst (IA) expressed frustration with the president after she called and pleaded with him to back off on his proposed tariff on goods from Mexico only to have him dismiss her concerns.
Politico had previously noted that Ernst is scrambling to hang onto her Senate seat representing Iowa, reporting, "At the same time she's gearing up for reelection, Democratic presidential candidates are camped out in Iowa, hammering Trump at every turn. The heightened attention on the president will test the political agility of Ernst, who has generally earned high marks in the state but is having to answer for Trump — whose poll numbers lag behind hers — and some of his unpopular policies."
