Fox & Friends complain Pete Buttigieg is a bully for calling Trump’s insults ‘mean’

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” were outraged that Pete Buttigieg called President Donald Trump’s insults “mean.”

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor and Democratic presidential candidate told a group of children in California that he disapproved of the president’s insults and name-calling, and the Fox News hosts were furious.

“Listen to what he tells the kid about a sitting president,” said co-host Brian Kilmeade, before rolling a clip of Buttigieg’s remarks.

“You can’t play his game,” Buttigieg told students in Palo Alto. “You know, he’s really mean and he likes to call people names. If we do it his way, I think we are going to lose, so we have to change the whole game.”

Co-host Steve Doocey argued that Trump’s insults have been effective, but Ainsley Earhardt complained that the mayor was a hypocrite.

“Is he not going to do what the president is doing by doing what the president is doing by calling him names,” she said.

Kilmeade agreed she’d made a good point.

“I’ll call him mean to the child who was told not to be mean,” Kilmeade said.

Kilmeade went on to celebrate the mocking nicknames Trump has bestowed on his rivals and opponents, and then free-associated from Joe Biden to food.

“The president has ‘sleepy Joe,’ and remember sloppy Joe?” he said. “He is not sloppy but they are good — sloppy joe’s.”

Earhardt agreed:”I haven’t had one of those in a long time,” she said. “Makes me hungry.”