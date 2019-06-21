Fox News fans melt down on Brett Kavanaugh for siding with Mississippi black man convicted by all-white juries

Responding an article reporting on a major Supreme Court decision that found racial bias in case of a Mississippi black man convicted six times by all-white juries, Fox News fans lashed at out at recently-appointed conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh for writing the majority opinion.

According to Fox, the Supreme Court tossed out the murder conviction of Curtis Flowers, who was tried multiple times for the 1996 murder of four people in a furniture store in Mississippi and has been sitting on death row for 22 years.

Fox reports, “Kavanaugh, who authored the opinion, wrote that ‘the State’s relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of black individuals strongly suggests that the State wanted to try Flowers before a jury with as few black jurors as possible, and ideally before an all-white jury’.”

That did not sit well with many Fox News readers who refused to note that Flowers will once again be tried — and instead complained that Kavanaugh “bamboozled” conservatives during his confirmation hearings.

As one reader wrote: “Kavanaugh’s mindless emotionalism will poison this court for decades.”

You can see an assortment of tweets — including some racist comments — below:

