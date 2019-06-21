Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News fans melt down on Brett Kavanaugh for siding with Mississippi black man convicted by all-white juries

Published

4 mins ago

on

Responding an article reporting on a major Supreme Court decision that found racial bias in case of a Mississippi black man convicted six times by all-white juries, Fox News fans lashed at out at recently-appointed conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh for writing the majority opinion.

According to Fox, the Supreme Court tossed out the murder conviction of Curtis Flowers, who was tried multiple times for the 1996 murder of four people in a furniture store in Mississippi and has been sitting on death row for 22 years.

Fox reports, “Kavanaugh, who authored the opinion, wrote that ‘the State’s relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of black individuals strongly suggests that the State wanted to try Flowers before a jury with as few black jurors as possible, and ideally before an all-white jury’.”

That did not sit well with many Fox News readers who refused to note that Flowers will once again be tried — and instead complained that Kavanaugh “bamboozled” conservatives during his confirmation hearings.

As one reader wrote: “Kavanaugh’s mindless emotionalism will poison this court for decades.”

You can see an assortment of tweets — including some racist comments — below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to correcti[email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News fans melt down on Brett Kavanaugh for siding with Mississippi black man convicted by all-white juries

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

Responding an article reporting on a major Supreme Court decision that found racial bias in case of a Mississippi black man convicted six times by all-white juries, Fox News fans lashed at out at recently-appointed conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh for writing the majority opinion.

According to Fox, the Supreme Court tossed out the murder conviction of Curtis Flowers, who was tried multiple times for the 1996 murder of four people in a furniture store in Mississippi and has been sitting on death row for 22 years.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fundamentalist Christian who founded ‘Biblical Flat Earth Society’ busted on 56 counts of child sexual exploitation

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

A fundamentalist Christian man who is the self-proclaimed founder of the "Biblical Flat Earth Society" was arrested this week and charged with 56 counts of child sexual exploitation.

Local news station WTVD reports that Durham, North Carolina resident Phillip Stephen Stallings is facing dozens of charges of sexually exploiting minors after he allegedly "downloaded media that involved minors engaging in sexual activities."

In addition to facing 28 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 28 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Stallings this week was also served with a warrant related to financial card theft and cyberstalking.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP minority holds Oregon Senate hostage as right-wing militia groups push for armed standoff

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

Republicans are tired of being a minority in the state legislature, so they are walking out to prevent Democrats from passing bills they don't like.

GOP state senators left the Oregon Capitol with no apparent plans to return before the 2019 legislative session ends June 30 to protest House Bill 2020, a sweeping proposal to regulate carbon emissions, reported The Oregonian.

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown has made climate change legislation a top priority, but Senate Republicans are blocking that bill -- and the rest of the Democratic agenda -- by walking out and denying a quorum.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]