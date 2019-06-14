Fox’s Chris Wallace knocks Trump’s attempt to clean up his self-inflicted election meddling disaster
Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace was not impressed with President Donald Trump’s attempt to walk back his suggestion that he would use foreign intel against political opponents.
Speaking to Fox & Friends on Thursday, Trump said he would listen to foreign operatives but would report them to the FBI if “anything was incorrect or badly stated.”
“Well, you know, my reaction to that like what you hear at a big grocery store: Cleanup on aisle 4,” Wallace said, responding to Trump’s comments.
“The president’s comments before, which indicated that he would absolutely take information that came from foreign countries and maybe he would report it to authorities, was roundly criticized by both Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill and the president there indicating ‘well, I would report it if anything was wrong.'”
“It doesn’t quite clean it up, however. The suggestion that a lot of people are upset about is the idea that the president is not saying ‘no, I won’t take any information from foreign countries’ and that he would listen to it,” Wallace continued.
“I think most people think if you get an indication, let’s say from the Kremlin, ‘gee, we have some information on your opponent, would you like to hear it,’ then instead — before you hear it — preemptively you say I’ll report it to the FBI because you don’t want any hint of foreign interference. The president’s trying to soften that a little bit today. I’m not sure he cleaned it up on aisle 4 completely.”
White House sparks outrage with ‘disturbing’ photo of Trump ‘molesting’ US flag to celebrate Flag Day
The White House celebrated Flag Day by tweeting out a photo of President Donald Trump pawing an American flag -- and social media users were disturbed and disgusted.
The holiday, which marks the adoption of the flag in 1777 by the Second Continental Congress, falls each year on Trump's birthday.
The official government account tweeted out a photo of the president hugging a flag on the ad-festooned stage at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference, where Trump delivered a lengthy and profane rant against his political enemies.
Business conditions plunge to lows not seen since start of the Great Recession: Morgan Stanley
President Donald Trump is counting on a strong economy to carry him across the finish line in the 2020 presidential election, but new data from investment bank Morgan Stanley is raising serious questions about how much longer the economy will benefit the president.
Market Watch reports that Morgan Stanley's latest Business Conditions Index shows that business conditions rapidly fell over the last month, which was also the period where Trump began to further ratchet up his trade wars.
Conservative rains hell on ‘monstrously wrong’ GOPer Marsha Blackburn for derailing foreign election meddling bill
In a scathing column for the Washington Post, conservative commentator Jennifer Rubin dropped the hammer on Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) for blocking a bill in the U.S. Senate that would have required campaigns to report offers of information that are already illegal under current law.
As Rubin notes, Federal Election Commission Chairwoman Ellen Weintraub just warned Donald Trump and congressional lawmakers that accepting foreign help was illegal.