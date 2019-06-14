Fox’s Chris Wallace knocks Trump’s attempt to clean up his self-inflicted election meddling disaster

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace was not impressed with President Donald Trump’s attempt to walk back his suggestion that he would use foreign intel against political opponents.

Speaking to Fox & Friends on Thursday, Trump said he would listen to foreign operatives but would report them to the FBI if “anything was incorrect or badly stated.”

“Well, you know, my reaction to that like what you hear at a big grocery store: Cleanup on aisle 4,” Wallace said, responding to Trump’s comments.

“The president’s comments before, which indicated that he would absolutely take information that came from foreign countries and maybe he would report it to authorities, was roundly criticized by both Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill and the president there indicating ‘well, I would report it if anything was wrong.'”

“It doesn’t quite clean it up, however. The suggestion that a lot of people are upset about is the idea that the president is not saying ‘no, I won’t take any information from foreign countries’ and that he would listen to it,” Wallace continued.

“I think most people think if you get an indication, let’s say from the Kremlin, ‘gee, we have some information on your opponent, would you like to hear it,’ then instead — before you hear it — preemptively you say I’ll report it to the FBI because you don’t want any hint of foreign interference. The president’s trying to soften that a little bit today. I’m not sure he cleaned it up on aisle 4 completely.”