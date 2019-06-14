Trump doubles down on taking foreign info: I’d only give it to the FBI if it was ‘incorrect or badly stated’

In a rambling interview with the hosts of Fox & Friends, President Donald Trump doubled down on accepting dirt on political opponents by saying he still would accept it despite almost universal condemnation.

Given every opportunity to walk back the statements he made on ABC, Trump protested that, of course, he would look at it — saying he would have no prior knowledge beforehand whether it contained critical information.

Pressed even further by the Fox News hosts if he would turn over the info to the FBI, the president conceded he would do both — accept it and give it to the FBI — but with the caveat that he would only turn it over to the FBI if it was “incorrect or badly stated,” which seemed to derail the line of questioning.