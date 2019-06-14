Quantcast
Trump doubles down on taking foreign info: I’d only give it to the FBI if it was ‘incorrect or badly stated’

Published

3 hours ago

on

In a rambling interview with the hosts of Fox & Friends, President Donald Trump doubled down on accepting dirt on political opponents by saying he still would accept it despite almost universal condemnation.

Given every opportunity to walk back the statements he made on ABC, Trump protested that, of course, he would look at it — saying he would have no prior knowledge beforehand whether it contained critical information.

Pressed even further by the Fox News hosts if he would turn over the info to the FBI, the president conceded he would do both — accept it and give it to the FBI — but with the caveat that he would only turn it over to the FBI if it was “incorrect or badly stated,” which seemed to derail the line of questioning.

FBI chief should resign in protest if Trump doesn’t disavow his comments about accepting foreign campaign help: Ex-FBI general counsel

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

In a deep dive into how President Donald Trump's admission that he would accept foreign meddling in U.S. elections has shocked the government's intelligence services, Politico reveals that the former chief counsel for the FBI said current FBI Director Chris Wray should resign in protest if the president doesn't disavow his comments.

Noting that Wray specifically tasked the FBI with investigating and preventing foreign meddling in U.S. Elections after he was appointed, Politico reports that the president's comments have demoralized agents who feel that all of their previous work has been for naught.

Trump trashes his hand-picked Federal Reserve chair for not listening to him — and hurting the economy

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

As part of his extensive interview with ABC's George Stephanopolous, Donald Trump trashed his handpicked-chair of the Federal Reserve for refusing to heed his advice and lower interest rates -- saying he's tired of waiting for the Fed to come around to his way of thinking.

According to the report, Trump's comments create more "concerns that the president could try to oust the head of the Federal Reserve."

Speaking with Stephanopolous, Trump expressed his displeasure with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, saying the markets would be better off "if we had a different person in the Federal Reserve who wouldn’t have raised interest rates so much.”

REVEALED: Harriet Tubman $20 bill design basically completed before Steve Mnuchin killed planned change

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin earlier this year said that it was unlikely that abolitionist Harriet Tubman would replace former President Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill -- and he cited "technical" challenges to justify stopping the change.

The New York Times reports, however, that "extensive work" on the bill had already been completed when Mnuchin abruptly announced that it would not be used.

"In fact, work on the new $20 note began before Mr. Trump took office, and the basic design already on paper most likely could have satisfied the goal of unveiling a note bearing Tubman’s likeness on next year’s centennial of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote," the Times reports. "An image of a new $20 bill, produced by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing and obtained by The New York Times from a former Treasury Department official, depicts Tubman in a dark coat with a wide collar and a white scarf."

