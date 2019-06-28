France sinks deeper into debt
France’s has slipped further into the red, the national statistics bureau said on Friday, only days after the country’s public auditor warned of “worrying” debt levels.
Public debt rose to 99.6 percent of gross domestic product in the first quarter of the year, the Insee bureau said, widening the gulf between the eurozone’s 60 percent of GDP debt limit and the French reality.
France is now 43.6 billion euros ($49.6 billion) deeper in hock than at the end of 2018, when the debt to GDP ratio stood at 98.4 percent.
President Emmanual Macron’s government is targeting a ratio of 98.9 percent for the end of this year.
Insee said the rise in the public sector debt was mostly due to central government spending, with local authorities and the social security system adding much less to the debt mountain.
On Tuesday, France’s public auditor warned that the country’s debt level was “worrying” and urged the government to control spending.
France has been bucking the downward debt trend seen in most other eurozone countries after Macron loosened the country’s purse strings to try end months of often violent “yellow vest” protests.
In a report, the Cour des Comptes said the growing divergence between France and its neighbours on debt reduction “could lead to a deterioration of the perceived quality of France’s debt among investors”.
It chided the government over its failure to take advantage of a spell of growth to significantly rein in overspending, which leads to increased borrowing every year.
The International Monetary Fund also warned last month that France’s debt was “too high for comfort” and called on the government to cut spending.
Neighbour Italy is in the crosshairs of the EU Commission which has put Rome on notice about its snowballing debt, as well as its deteriorating deficit position, reopening a political battle with Rome.
Italy’s debt ratio is, at 132 percent of GDP, much higher than that of France and the second-biggest in the eurozone after Greece.
Germany, the eurozone’s biggest economy ahead of France, had a ratio of just over 60 percent at the end of last year.
Papua New Guinea deploys army to help volcano emergency
Troops have been sent to help thousands of people displaced by a volcanic eruption on a remote archipelago in Papua New Guinea, the prime minister said Friday, as a second volcano erupted.
Lava and ash flows from Mount Ulawun -- one of the world's most hazardous volcanoes -- have subsided, but between 7,000 and 13,000 people are believed to have been displaced and a state of emergency has been declared.
"We will mobilise the military to go in and assess the situation, and we will despatch the military to assist on the ground," said Prime Minister James Marape.
Keep the faith: Religion on front lines of Hong Kong protests
Held aloft above a sea of protesters marching through the heart of Hong Kong, the hand-written cardboard sign made an unusual demand: "Stop using baton or we sing Hallelujah to the Lord".
The humorous threat, which was aimed at police and quickly went viral, referenced a hymn and notorious earworm that has become the anthem for recent massive demonstrations rocking the semi-autonomous city.
But it also illustrated the prominent role Christians are playing in the movement against a proposed bill to allow extraditions to mainland China.