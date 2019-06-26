Quantcast
‘Fundamentally’ immoral: Federal asylum officers sue Trump administration over immigration policy

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services asylum officers are filing suit against the Trump administration, alleging that the president’s policy requiring asylum seekers be held in Mexico awaiting their hearing is a risk to their lives.

The officers told a federal court that the policy, which was implemented ostensibly to relieve overcrowding at U.S. detention facilities, is “fundamentally contrary to the moral fabric of our Nation and our international and domestic legal obligations.”

The suit comes after new revelations about the horrific treatment of migrants on the U.S. side of the border, with children being denied access to soap, toothpaste, and beds in Border Patrol detention facilities.

Here’s how Trump’s latest comments dredge up his nasty treatment of John McCain

Speaking to the Faith and Freedom Coalition on Wednesday, President Donald Trump once again made comments revealing he has little interest in treading sensitively around his feud with the late Sen. John McCain.

He lamented that fact that, during his first two years as president, he struggled to get the votes he wanted for his agenda because he only had 51 (initially 52) Republicans in the Senate.

"And sometimes, you know, they had a little hard time with a couple of them, right?" Trump added, referring to GOP senators who didn't bow to his will. “Fortunately they’re gone now. They have gone on to greener pastures. Or perhaps far-less-green pastures. But they are gone. They are gone ... I’m very happy they are gone.”

Alabama is prosecuting a pregnant woman for manslaughter for being shot in the stomach — but not her shooter

On Wednesday, AL.com reported that Marshae Jones, a 27-year-old woman from Birmingham, Alabama, was indicted on manslaughter charges.

Her crime? Allegedly instigating a fight that led to her being shot in the stomach and losing her pregnancy. The woman who actually shot her, on the other hand — 23-year-old Ebony Jemison — is walking free after a grand jury rejected the case against her.

Immediately after the shooting, which allegedly stemmed from a fight over the baby's father and took place outside a Dollar General in Pleasant Grove, in December, prosecutors announced their intention to charge Jones for having a miscarriage.

Trump supporters shout down Hillary Clinton in Miami ahead of debate — even though she’s not there

Supporters of President Donald Trump held a small rally outside of the Miami, Florida debate site, where they seemed to be confused about who was running in 2020.

According to NBC News reporter Allan Smith, the supporters had a megaphone where they were shouting "Lock her up!"

A few Trump supporters outside the debate hall in Miami chanting "lock her up" into a megaphone

— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) June 26, 2019

