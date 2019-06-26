‘Fundamentally’ immoral: Federal asylum officers sue Trump administration over immigration policy

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services asylum officers are filing suit against the Trump administration, alleging that the president’s policy requiring asylum seekers be held in Mexico awaiting their hearing is a risk to their lives.

The officers told a federal court that the policy, which was implemented ostensibly to relieve overcrowding at U.S. detention facilities, is “fundamentally contrary to the moral fabric of our Nation and our international and domestic legal obligations.”

The suit comes after new revelations about the horrific treatment of migrants on the U.S. side of the border, with children being denied access to soap, toothpaste, and beds in Border Patrol detention facilities.