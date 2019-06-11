George Conway breaks down why Trump’s re-election is mortally endangered

Quinnipiac University’s latest poll offered truly terrible numbers for President Donald Trump. In a hypothetical matchup, the poll found Trump losing to former Vice President Joe Biden by 13 points, and also losing by respectable margins to Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Cory Booker (D-NJ), and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Some of Trump’s supporters tried to dismiss the poll as fake or unreliable. But conservative attorney George Conway flatly explained on Twitter that these numbers cannot be sugarcoated for the president.

The real significance of the new Q numbers is that Trump tops out at 42%, no matter who he’s matched up against. That’s disastrous for any incumbent, whether he or she is running for dogcatcher or president. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 11, 2019

Conway, a frequent Trump critic, has attracted a great deal of attention for his barbs against the president, owing to the fact that he is married to Kellyanne Conway, the president’s former campaign manager and counselor. He helped found Checks and Balances, a group of conservative lawyers who oppose Trump’s attacks on the rule of law.