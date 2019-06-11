Quantcast
Connect with us

George Conway breaks down why Trump’s re-election is mortally endangered

Published

1 min ago

on

Quinnipiac University’s latest poll offered truly terrible numbers for President Donald Trump. In a hypothetical matchup, the poll found Trump losing to former Vice President Joe Biden by 13 points, and also losing by respectable margins to Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Cory Booker (D-NJ), and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Some of Trump’s supporters tried to dismiss the poll as fake or unreliable. But conservative attorney George Conway flatly explained on Twitter that these numbers cannot be sugarcoated for the president.

Conway, a frequent Trump critic, has attracted a great deal of attention for his barbs against the president, owing to the fact that he is married to Kellyanne Conway, the president’s former campaign manager and counselor. He helped found Checks and Balances, a group of conservative lawyers who oppose Trump’s attacks on the rule of law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

READ: Text of former Vice President Joe Biden’s speech to Iowa

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in Iowa Tuesday, as President Donald Trump raced to speak to the Republican Party.

Biden will address the crowd in Davenport about the struggle farmers are facing not only in Iowa but across the country due to Trump's trade wars. The trade war adds to the struggles some states are facing as floods, hail and tornadoes destroyed the season's crop.

Biden said in a speech earlier Tuesday that there are problems with trade agreements, but that Trump's bluster and coercion are only continuing to destabilize markets. He pitched a much more rational and measured approach to negotiations.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden’s campaign rally in Iowa

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

On Tuesday, former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden will host a campaign rally in Iowa.

Biden is visiting Iowa along with President Donald Trump, and their feud has only grown stronger. Biden took a jab a Trump, on Tuesday morning kicking off his visit Iowa.

"He's a threat in my view, a threat to our core values," Biden said. "And folks, the fact of the matter is that four years of Donald Trump will be viewed as an aberration in American history. Eight years, eight years will fundamentally change who we are as a nation, how we're viewed around the world."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republican House leadership clashed in closed-door meeting as the GOP worries about fundraising in battle for Congress

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

After losing control of the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterms, Republicans have said they are focused on winning back the chamber in 2020. But differing priorities boiled over during a leadership meeting.

"Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the No. 3 House Republican, privately battled with the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), where she raised questions about the direction of the party's campaign arm as they try to win back the chamber," Politico reported Tuesday.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.—David Cay Johnston

TAKE A LOOK
close-link