George Conway destroys Trump’s claim that the UK press loves him with giant list of brutal headlines

Attorney George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, absolutely wrecked President Donald Trump’s boast that the media in the United Kingdom showered him with praise during his official state visit this week.

In response to a Trump tweet that quoted Fox News’ Sean Hannity saying the U.K. press gave the president “glowing reviews,” Conway began an epic Twitter thread showing all of the most embarrassing stories published about Trump’s trip to the U.K.

Conway began with a story in the Daily Express about a “super-creepy” offer that Trump once gave to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, then moved on to a Daily Mail story about Trump breaking protocol by patting Queen Elizabeth II on the shoulder as she delivered a toast.

Also included in the list were an Evening Standard story about a “16-foot tall statue of Donald Trump [that] emits farts and shouts ‘You are fake news'”; a Times of London op-ed that compared Trump to “the stupid prince in Blackadder”; a Guardian report that tore apart Trump’s claims on climate change; and an op-ed in the Telegraph that accused Trump of humiliating outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May “again and again.”

The entire, exhaustive list of brutal Trump headlines can be found here.