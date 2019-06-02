George Conway mocks Trump for sharing an article that trashes the president’s ‘dumbness’

President Donald Trump went after conservative Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan for an article calling him dumb. But it was Washington attorney George Conway who couldn’t help but laugh at the fact that Trump was promoting a story that was attacking him.

Sunday, Trump tweeted an attack on Noonan, calling her “simplistic.” It was an ironic comment given Trump is a “simpleton,” Twitter users criticized.

But it was the spouse of Trump’s senior advisor that had the last laugh.

“Nice how this tweet has drawn so much attention to @Peggynoonannyc’s views that Trump, displaying ‘a hapless … brute dumbness,’ tried and ‘would have loved to subvert the investigation but wasn’t good at it,’ and that “towering over it all is a grubby business deal in Moscow,’ “Conway tweeted.

Trump has attempted to attack Conway in the past for snarky tweets, but the pettiness of Trump’s clap-back and Conway’s smackdown ultimately became a larger story and made the president look worse. Since then, Trump has stayed away from attacking Conway.