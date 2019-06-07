George Conway mocks Trump’s NASA tweet with a hilariously incomprehensible statement of his own

On Friday, Republican attorney George Conway, and husband to White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway slammed President Donald Trump on Twitter.

Conway has an ongoing feud with the president and often lashes out at his policy decisions. Most recently, Conway ripped Trump over one of his tweet about space.

Trump ranted at NASA for spending money to get to the moon, and bizarrely said they should focus on Mars because it’s “a part of the moon.”

“For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!” the president tweeted.

Conway jabbed Trump by bringing up a time Trump claimed that windmills caused cancer.