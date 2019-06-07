Trump just claimed the moon is a part of Mars in a bonkers tweet attacking NASA

President Donald Trump attempted to talk about both defense and science in an afternoon tweet where he claimed that the moon is a part of the planet Mars.

The president quizzically tweeted: “For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!”

See for yourself below: