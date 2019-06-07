Quantcast
Trump just claimed the moon is a part of Mars in a bonkers tweet attacking NASA

Published

48 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump attempted to talk about both defense and science in an afternoon tweet where he claimed that the moon is a part of the planet Mars.

The president quizzically tweeted: “For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!”

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

Paul Manafort's old Manhattan loft was put on the market by the federal government for more than $3.6 million.

The SoHo apartment -- one of five forfeited by the former Trump campaign manager as part of his plea agreement -- was listed with other seized properties on the U.S. Marshals Service website, reported NBC News.

A judge ordered the 2,000-square-foot apartment forfeited on May 22, after the 70-year-old Manafort began serving a 7-1/2-year federal prison sentence for a conviction on charges for tax fraud, bank fraud and hiding foreign bank accounts.

