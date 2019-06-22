George Conway snaps at GOP to take new and ‘credible’ Trump rape allegations seriously in stunning WaPo op-ed

In a blunt and somewhat stunning op-ed for the Washington Post, the husband Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to the Donald Trump, called on Republicans to take a hard look at a new accusation of sexual assault levied against the president.

According to the conservative attorney, there appears to be more evidence of sexual assault in the case of E. Jean Carroll than there was when Juanita Broaddrick made a similar charge against former President Bill Clinton — whom Trump used as a political prop to attack Hillary Clinton.

“Republicans and conservatives rallied to her cause then, and they did so once again in 2016. Democrats and liberals, not so much — although in the wake of the #MeToo movement, some have since acknowledged the credibility of Broaddrick’s claim,” Conway wrote. “But today there’s another woman with a similar allegation, against a different powerful man. Her name is E. Jean Carroll.”

“She, too, says that she was raped — by Donald Trump,” he added.

“Trump called Broaddrick ‘courageous,’ and if Broaddrick was courageous, then certainly Carroll is as well. For Carroll’s story is at least as compelling as Broaddrick’s — if not more so,” he explained before recalling that “Broaddrick had repeatedly denied that Clinton had assaulted her, even under oath,” before changing her story.

Conway added a disclosure about his own involvement in the pursuit of Clinton by adding, “I provided behind-the-scenes pro bono legal assistance to [Paula] Jones’s lawyers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The attorney then noted, “Carroll’s account is supported by the sheer number of claims that have now surfaced against Trump — claims in which women have accused Trump of engaging in unwelcome or forcible sexual conduct or assault against them. These claims — all denied by the president — far outnumber the publicized sexual misconduct incidents that involved Clinton, which mostly concerned rumors or allegations of consensual affairs.”

Conway pointed out that Trump already destroyed his credibility when he shot down Carroll’s claim.

“If Trump had even bothered to glance at Carroll’s published account, he would have seen a photograph of himself and his then-wife, Ivana, from 1987 ― in which he was amiably chatting with Carroll and her then-husband. By making the absurd and mendacious assertion that he never even met Carroll, Trump utterly annihilates the credibility of his claim that he didn’t assault her,” he wrote before he challenged fellow conservatives and Republicans to stand up for what is right.

“Republicans or conservatives who promoted Broaddrick’s charges would be hypocritical if they fail to champion Carroll and condemn Trump,” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read the whole piece here.