Quantcast
Connect with us

George Conway snaps at GOP to take new and ‘credible’ Trump rape allegations seriously in stunning WaPo op-ed

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a blunt and somewhat stunning op-ed for the Washington Post, the husband Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to the Donald Trump, called on Republicans to take a hard look at a new accusation of sexual assault levied against the president.

According to the conservative attorney, there appears to be more evidence of sexual assault in the case of E. Jean Carroll than there was when Juanita Broaddrick made a similar charge against former President Bill Clinton — whom Trump used as a political prop to attack Hillary Clinton.

“Republicans and conservatives rallied to her cause then, and they did so once again in 2016. Democrats and liberals, not so much — although in the wake of the #MeToo movement, some have since acknowledged the credibility of Broaddrick’s claim,” Conway wrote. “But today there’s another woman with a similar allegation, against a different powerful man. Her name is E. Jean Carroll.”

“She, too, says that she was raped — by Donald Trump,” he added.

“Trump called Broaddrick ‘courageous,’ and if Broaddrick was courageous, then certainly Carroll is as well. For Carroll’s story is at least as compelling as Broaddrick’s — if not more so,” he explained before recalling that “Broaddrick had repeatedly denied that Clinton had assaulted her, even under oath,” before changing her story.

Conway added a disclosure about his own involvement in the pursuit of Clinton by adding, “I provided behind-the-scenes pro bono legal assistance to [Paula] Jones’s lawyers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The attorney then noted, “Carroll’s account is supported by the sheer number of claims that have now surfaced against Trump — claims in which women have accused Trump of engaging in unwelcome or forcible sexual conduct or assault against them. These claims — all denied by the president — far outnumber the publicized sexual misconduct incidents that involved Clinton, which mostly concerned rumors or allegations of consensual affairs.”

Conway pointed out that Trump already destroyed his credibility when he shot down Carroll’s claim.

“If Trump had even bothered to glance at Carroll’s published account, he would have seen a photograph of himself and his then-wife, Ivana, from 1987 ― in which he was amiably chatting with Carroll and her then-husband. By making the absurd and mendacious assertion that he never even met Carroll, Trump utterly annihilates the credibility of his claim that he didn’t assault her,” he wrote before he challenged fellow conservatives and Republicans to stand up for what is right.

“Republicans or conservatives who promoted Broaddrick’s charges would be hypocritical if they fail to champion Carroll and condemn Trump,” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read the whole piece here.

 

 

 

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump fans livid after president pulls the plug on Sunday ICE raids: ‘Maybe Melania should be first’

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

President Donald Trump received harsh criticism from his base after he announced on Saturday that he had canceled next week's planned nationwide raids of immigrant families.

"At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the illegal immigration removal process (deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the asylum and loophole problems at the Southern Border," Trump tweeted.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump blinks and cancels deportation raids with threat of new two-week deadline

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he was delaying his plan to conduct sweeping Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids throughout several U.S. cities by two weeks, and that he would call it off for good if a bipartisan immigration compromise could be reached within that time.

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Will Donald Trump leave the White House if he loses?

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

It isn’t unusual for denizens of the fever swamps to predict that a sitting president will refuse to leave office if defeated. We heard murmurs to that effect in the latter days of both George W. Bush's and Barack Obama's presidencies. But those concerns have been voiced by more serious people since Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former fixer, told Congress that he personeally feared "that if he loses the election in 2020, that there will never be a peaceful transition of power.” Trump, who contested the results of an election that he won and is already teeing up claims of fraud should he lose next year, has done nothing to allay such fears.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link