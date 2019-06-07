Georgia Republican whines about ‘the breakdown in honesty’ — because of ‘false allegations’ against Trump

On Friday, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) appeared on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” and whined about how Democrats are talking about President Donald Trump. His remarks came in response to Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) noting that the president is continuing to engage in “obstructive acts.”

“I wish the Democrats would stop saying the president committed crimes,” said Collins. “They are just so blinded by rage at what’s going on with this administration that they are willing to make false accusations pair that’s where the breakdown in honesty with the American people and Congress has got to get better.” He hinted that he might try to invoke House rules to prevent Democratic lawmakers from saying anything negative about Trump, a strategy Republicans outlined in a memo this week.

Collins insinuated that Democrats were just attacking Trump to distract from their lack of a policy agenda, overlooking the hundred bills they have passed on gun violence, health care, and ethics reform that have been blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). He added that now the focus should be on investigating the FBI itself, saying that “the ones who need to be scared are the corrupt cabal of Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, James Comey and others. They’re out there trying to rehabilitate themselves because I don’t think they want looked into — what they did.”

Contrary to Collins’ claim that obstruction of justice is a “false accusation,” former special counsel Robert Mueller outlined ten potentially obstructive acts committed by the president, and because the Office of Legal Counsel opinion prohibited him from indicting a sitting president, he left the matter to Congress to investigate.

