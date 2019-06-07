Georgia Republican whines about ‘the breakdown in honesty’ — because of ‘false allegations’ against Trump
On Friday, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) appeared on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” and whined about how Democrats are talking about President Donald Trump. His remarks came in response to Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) noting that the president is continuing to engage in “obstructive acts.”
“I wish the Democrats would stop saying the president committed crimes,” said Collins. “They are just so blinded by rage at what’s going on with this administration that they are willing to make false accusations pair that’s where the breakdown in honesty with the American people and Congress has got to get better.” He hinted that he might try to invoke House rules to prevent Democratic lawmakers from saying anything negative about Trump, a strategy Republicans outlined in a memo this week.
Collins insinuated that Democrats were just attacking Trump to distract from their lack of a policy agenda, overlooking the hundred bills they have passed on gun violence, health care, and ethics reform that have been blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). He added that now the focus should be on investigating the FBI itself, saying that “the ones who need to be scared are the corrupt cabal of Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, James Comey and others. They’re out there trying to rehabilitate themselves because I don’t think they want looked into — what they did.”
Contrary to Collins’ claim that obstruction of justice is a “false accusation,” former special counsel Robert Mueller outlined ten potentially obstructive acts committed by the president, and because the Office of Legal Counsel opinion prohibited him from indicting a sitting president, he left the matter to Congress to investigate.
Watch below:
Steve Bullock wanted to complain about the DNC — but readers complained about him running for president instead of Senate
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was late to declare his candidacy in the Democratic presidential primary, and as a consequence, is falling short of the rules to qualify for the first presidential debate: to do so, he needs 65,000 unique donors or hit at least 1 percent in three consecutive certified polls. In response, he wrote an indignant manifesto on Daily Kos, touting his accomplishments and qualifications.
‘Sean is full of it’: MSNBC panel resorts to profanity to scorn Hannity’s outrage about Pelosi
On Friday, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace blasted Sean Hannity for calling the desire of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to see President Donald Trump prosecuted "despicable behavior" and something that "happens in banana republics," to the point that she and her guests let slip some profanity.
Wallace pointed out that Trump led rallies that chanted "Lock her up!" about Hillary Clinton, and that he tried to use the Justice Department to go after he and former FBI Director James Comey.
"As ludicrous as they are, as ridiculous as they sound for pointing fingers and accusing their political opponents for doing that which they have done, one of the most disturbing things the president did is ask his Justice Department and then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions investigate and prosecute and jail Jim Comey and Hillary Clinton," said Wallace. "So the notion that Sean Hannity has the capacity, and maybe he’s worth what they pay him that he can say those things with a straight face that it makes us a Banana Republic to talk about prosecuting our political rivals."
George Conway mocks Trump’s NASA tweet with a hilariously incomprehensible statement of his own
On Friday, Republican attorney George Conway, and husband to White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway slammed President Donald Trump on Twitter.
Conway has an ongoing feud with the president and often lashes out at his policy decisions. Most recently, Conway ripped Trump over one of his tweet about space.
Trump ranted at NASA for spending money to get to the moon, and bizarrely said they should focus on Mars because it's "a part of the moon."
"For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!" the president tweeted.