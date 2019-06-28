Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Get rid of them’: Trump and Putin share a laugh over their mutual hatred for journalists

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin shared a laugh over getting “rid” of journalists and Russian election interference during the G20 summit in Japan.

The U.S. and Russian presidents formally met for the first time in nearly a year, and Trump smirked as he wagged his finger at Putin, saying, “Don’t meddle in the election, please,” reported The Guardian.

Putin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo smiled broadly as the U.S. president cautioned against election interference, which Trump appeared to invite earlier this month.

Trump and Putin then joked about their shared disdain for journalists.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Get rid of them,” Trump told Putin. “Fake news is a great term, isn’t it? You don’t have this problem in Russia but we do.”

Putin replied to Trump’s remarks Friday morning in Osaka: “We also have. It’s the same.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has excused Putin for murdering journalists and political opponents, saying, “At least he’s a leader.”

According to a watchdog group, 26 journalists have been murdered in Russia since Putin became president.

Trump frequently refers to the press as the “enemy of the people,” and Committee to Protect Journalists watchdog group has raised concerns about the safety of reporters at his campaign rallies.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Democrats barely touched foreign policy in two debates — but Trump’s disastrous G20 behavior already makes clear why it matters

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 28, 2019

By

The two Democratic presidential debates this week were typical of early primary-season events in that they mostly dealt with domestic issues. Unless the country is currently in a war or involved in some other major global crisis, candidates always focus on bread-and-butter issues in the first debates and town hall meetings. Foreign policy and national security will inevitably come up at later events, but never get the attention they should. Voters generally don't follow the issues closely and aren't all that interested.

There was one question about Iran in the first debate that resulted in a dust-up between Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio. There was another about what each candidate considers the greatest geopolitical threat, to which the answers were: China, nuclear war, climate change, the situation in Iran, Russia, North Korea and Donald Trump. For the first time in almost two decades nobody mentioned terrorism, which is a small sign of some sort of progress (although it would only take one attack for that to be back on the front burner.)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

John Roberts is trying to wreck democracy — but Trump’s incompetence keeps getting in the way

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 28, 2019

By

Chief Justice John Roberts and Donald Trump

A pair of rulings handed down by the Supreme Court on the last day of its current session shows just how much Chief Justice John Roberts has overseen the slow destruction of the democratic process in this country over the last decade.

Since assuming the center seat on the nation’s highest court in 2005, Roberts has ruled in favor of unlimited corporate spending in political elections and against enforcement of the Voting Rights Act. This week he added allowing partisan gerrymandering to continue and at least a potential citizenship question on the census, an obvious attempt to intimidate non-citizens and immigrants out of participating.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Biden staff ‘freaking out’ — and frustrated that he didn’t take debate prep seriously: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 28, 2019

By

According to a series of tweets from New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi, members of Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign staff were appalled Thursday night over how badly his debate performance played out.

On an evening where the highlight was the scolding Biden received from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Nuzzi tweeted that an source close to the campaign told her the vice president's staff was "freaking out."

"A source close to the Biden campaign tells me his staff is 'freaking out' about his poor performance tonight," she wrote, before adding, "The source said that internally, field staff says the campaign-organized debate watch parties in early voting states have been 'awkward' and that Biden isn’t playing well to those who attended."

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

The 2020 election needs you. There are 18 months until the election, and the Supreme Court is on the line. I'm trying to add journalists to do more exclusive reports. Let me get rid of the ads for you, and put your support toward 100% progressive reporting. Want to ensure your voice is heard? Join me and restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

HELP TAKE BACK AMERICA
close-link