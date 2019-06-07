Glenn Beck defends the KKK — for not being as ‘racist’ as Planned Parenthood: Abortion is ‘akin to slavery’

Right-wing personality Glenn Beck argued that Planned Parenthood “is the most racist organization our there” during a Friday interview.

“It is truly akin to slavery,” Beck said of abortion. “It is — it is the same thing.”

Beck had particular scorn for Planned Parenthood.

“It is the most racist organization out there and I think that includes the Klan,” he argued.

“I mean, the Klan is more outspoken, but they haven’t killed as many people by any stretch of the imagination,” Beck claimed. “They haven’t done anything to wipe out the black population like Planned Parenthood has done.”

