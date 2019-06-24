‘Good to know he has a rape type’: Internet scorches Trump for saying E. Jean Carroll isn’t attractive enough to assault

President Donald Trump is faced with the fallout from advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s accusation that he forced himself on her in a department store in the 90s. His response, in an interview with the Hill, is to say that he couldn’t have done it because “she’s not my type.”

The callous, misogynistic, and ignorant nature of this response shortly earned the fury of social media:

good to know he has a rape type https://t.co/PW3lPY1cR0 — kilgore trout’s mom (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 24, 2019

So, basically if she was whatever grotesque thing "his type" is, he would have raped her? If he ever develops an iota of self-awareness he'll burst into flames.

— Larry Grogan (@Funky16Corners) June 24, 2019

Rape isn't about sexual attraction. Men don't rape women because they "can't resist" the women; men rape women to assert power and dominance.

— Robert Klein (@BKlein059) June 24, 2019

Please ask him “What is the type of woman you WOULD rape?” — (@JasonCT) June 24, 2019

If he didn’t do,it, does it matter whether she’s his “type” or not? He’s not her type either, I’m sure. — Jeff Ofgang (@jeffnews) June 24, 2019

Again and again and again:

This wasn't a date, and the "type" he prefers to date.

Again and again and again:

This wasn't a date, and the "type" he prefers to date.

This was a violent crime. Rape is about power & violence, and not about sexual attraction.

— Checks & Balances are back! (@JCTweet2) June 24, 2019