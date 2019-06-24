Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Good to know he has a rape type’: Internet scorches Trump for saying E. Jean Carroll isn’t attractive enough to assault

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is faced with the fallout from advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s accusation that he forced himself on her in a department store in the 90s. His response, in an interview with the Hill, is to say that he couldn’t have done it because “she’s not my type.”

The callous, misogynistic, and ignorant nature of this response shortly earned the fury of social media:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

AG Bill Barr killed 7 Robert Mueller investigations — 10 days after he submitted his report

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

Attorney General Bill Barr killed seven different investigations started by special counsel Robert Mueller just ten days after he submitted his report.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz had filed a request to unseal documents related to the special counsel's investigation and on Monday the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia agreed.

Chief Judge Beryl A Howell ordered the release of multiple documents, including Attachment B, which listed information on applications for court orders requested by Mueller.

The 65-page document shows seven cases that were closed on April Fools Day -- only ten days after Mueller submitted his report.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump: I couldn’t have assaulted E. Jean Carroll because ‘she’s not my type’

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

On Monday, in an exclusive interview with The Hill in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump reiterated his denial of the rape allegation by advice columnist E Jean Carroll, suggesting that he couldn't have done it because he wouldn't have been sexually attracted to her.

"I'll say it with great respect," said Trump. "Number one, she's not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?"

Carroll has alleged that Trump forced himself on her in a department store in the 90s, saying that he "just went at it  ... he pulled down my tights and it was a fight."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Duggar parents ‘arranged’ disgraced son’s marriage — to cover up charges of child molestation: ex-church member

Published

57 mins ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

When Josh Duggar was accused of child molestation, his parents rushed to arrange a marriage, according to celebrity gossip site Radar.

The family was made famous when "The Learning Channel," now known as TLC, began the show "19 Kids and Counting," featuring the family and their far-right religious ideology. The show was canceled in 2015 when Josh Duggar was accused of child molestation. The show then spun off "Counting On," about sisters Jill and Jessa Duggar and their marriages and children.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

 ENOUGH IS ENOUGH 

Trump endorses killing journalists, like Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Online ad networks are now targeting sites that cover acts of violence against dissidents, LGBTQ people and people of color.

Learn how you can help.
close-link