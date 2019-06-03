Google server trouble snarls YouTube, Snapchat
Congested Google servers in the eastern United States caused problems for users of Snapchat and YouTube on Sunday, with complaints on social media that the popular apps weren’t accessible.
Google acknowledged the issue, writing in a statement on its Cloud Platform status page that it was dealing with “high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube.”
“Users may see slow performance or intermittent errors,” it said, adding that engineers had completed the first of two steps to restore normal operations.
Earlier in the day, social media users complained of trouble loading a slew of popular websites and apps.
“Google, YouTube, Snapchat, Shopify, all currently down. Is the internet melting?” asked one Twitter post.
Snapchat and Google-owned YouTube both acknowledged the server issue on their Twitter accounts.
Cloud computing is one of Google’s most lucrative services, but faces stiff competition from other technology companies like Amazon and Microsoft.
In March, the world’s largest social network, Facebook, blamed a “server configuration change” for a massive outage affecting its applications around the world.
The outage affected users for at least 12 hours in most areas of the world, with the biggest impact in North America and Europe, a tracking website said at the time.
Breaking Banner
‘We are ashamed’: Americans rush to apologize to Britain as Trump starts off UK trip with ‘childish’ insults
President Donald Trump's visit to the United Kingdom has quickly turned into an embarrassment, as he has already lobbed insults at both Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
In the wake of Trump's latest international humiliation of the United States' closest ally, many Americans have taken to Twitter to formally apologize to the U.K. for having to deal with a president that has shown little respect for its customs and traditions.
Breaking Banner
Roger Stone: Former CIA Director John Brennan must be ‘convicted and hung for treason’
Roger Stone, the longtime associate and informal adviser to President Donald Trump who faces federal charges of obstruction, witness-tampering and false statements, roused controversy Sunday when he shared a photograph on his Instagram account, which appeared to state former CIA director John Brennan should be hanged for alleged treason.
"This psycho must be charged, tried, and convicted and hung for treason," Stone reportedly wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, which also featured a picture of Brennan. The Brennan Instagram story was first reported on Twitter by CNN's Brian Stelter.
Trump meets Queen Elizabeth II after insulting London mayor
US President Donald Trump met Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on Monday after kicking off his UK state visit by branding the London mayor a "loser" and weighing in on the Brexit debate.
With a 41-gun royal salute ringing out across the royal palace's lawn, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles shook hands with the US leader and First Lady Melania Trump before British soldiers played the national anthems of the two countries.
The queen then led the couple inside for a private lunch, which will be followed in the evening by a glittering banquet.
Trump's plane had not even touched down when he tweeted that London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has been highly critical of the red-carpet welcome laid on for Trump, was doing a "terrible job".