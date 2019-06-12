GOP ex-lawmaker explains how Don Jr may have just wriggled out of a perjury trap — thanks to Senate Republicans
Former Republican lawmaker David Jolly doesn’t expect much to come out of Donald Trump Jr.’s closed-door testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
The former Florida congressman told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), the committee chairman, had probably called the president’s son back to testify so he could clear up inaccurate testimony from his previous appearance.
“Recall when he first announced this, the Republican chairperson took a lot of heat from his fellow Republican senators who publicly admonished him who said this matter is done,” Jolly said. “I think the question around Don Jr. being called back is, was this a platform by which he could clarify his previous testimony and avoid any type of perjury trap, where he’s lying to the Senate, or was this done to hold his feet to the fire and see if there was a lie that rises to the level of something meaningful for Senate action.”
“I think what we have seen under Mitch McConnell’s leadership is pretty clear,” he added. “The Senate Intelligence Committee probably provided Don Jr. the ability to amend the record, whatever it was he said before. I imagine, as Mitch McConnell said, unfortunately, the plane will be landed safely. Don Jr. probably cleared his name behind closed doors, but we will wait to see what comes out of the Senate.”
REVEALED: Feds have classified info suggesting Chinese espionage operation targeted Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club
A new court filing this week suggests that federal law enforcement officials have classified information about a Chinese espionage operation that nearly succeeded in infiltrating President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.
The Miami Herald reports that "federal prosecutors have disclosed they are developing a potential national security case against Yujing Zhang, the 33-year-old Chinese woman charged with unlawfully entering Mar-a-Lago with a stash of electronic equipment."
WATCH: Trump babbles nonsensically when asked why he said he’d stop spying on Kim Jong-un
President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a strange and nonsensical response when he was asked why he said earlier this week that the CIA under his watch would no longer recruit Kim Jong-un's family members to work as spies.
During an angry rant in front of reporters on Tuesday, the president seemed apologetic about reports that the CIA had used Kim’s half-brother as a spy on the regime.
“I saw the information about the CIA with respect to his... half-brother and I would tell him that would not happen under my auspice, that’s for sure,” Trump said. “I wouldn’t let that happen under my auspices."
Trump’s federal budget deficit skyrocketed to $207.8 billion in the month of May
On Wednesday, Business Insider reported that the US budget deficit hit a new high.
"The gap between the amount the government takes in and spends came in at $207.8 billion last month, and the Treasury Department said Wednesday, nearly 42% higher than a year earlier. The increase happened in part because of June 1 falling on a Saturday, a non-business day, meaning some benefit payments were made earlier than usual," the report said.
This story is still developing.